The 5 best books on Gino Strada – Scientific news.it

Gino Strada was the founder of Emergency, an Italian war surgeon who dedicated his life to providing medical care to victims of war, landmines and poverty. He believed that healthcare was a basic human right and built a network of hospitals and clinics in conflict zones to offer free medical care to those in need.

What are the books about Gino Strada about?

There are some books on Gino Strada on Amazon Italian, some of them were written by Strada himself (however useful for understanding the person and the professional).

In Red zone Gino Strada and Roberto Satolli describe Emergency’s work in Africa, particularly in Sierra Leone during the civil war. The city of Kabul is provides insight into the complexity and fragility of Afghanistan’s social and political landscape.

List of best books about Gino Strada on Amazon

And now the top list of the 5 best books on Gino Strada that you can buy on Amazon:

FAQ on books about Gino Strada

What are the top three Gino Strada books on Amazon? What is the best book about the life of Gino Strada? What is Gino Strada’s best book? What is the best book about Emergency in Afghanistan?

For whom can the books on Gino Strada be useful?

Books about this person are usually sought after by those interested in humanitarian work, global health, international relations, and social justice. They can also be of great interest to those people who want to start a humanitarian organization, build a network of supporters and navigate the complex world of international aid.

Finally, as well as for aspiring unit operators, these texts may prove useful for people who want to deepen their understanding of war-torn regions and want insights into the intricacies of providing medical care in conflict zones.

Summary table of the best books on Gino Strada