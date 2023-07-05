The 5 best books on ultrasound-guided techniques in anesthesia – Scientific news.it

We have selected a collection of five books on the subject of ultrasound-guided techniques in anesthesia. These books delve into the use of ultrasound technology in regional anesthesia and pain management, providing valuable information and practical guidance for medical professionals. In this assortment, we will explore the general themes covered by these books, highlighting their unique contributions and applications within the field.

What are the books on ultrasound-guided techniques in anesthesia about?

The first book of our selection, Ultrasound-guided techniques in anesthesia and pain therapy, introduces the concept of regional anesthesia as the gold standard in musculoskeletal surgery. Published in 2013, this book explores the treatment of osteoarticular and spinal pain, addressing the degenerative complications and functional limitations associated with these conditions with a focus on accurate clinical assessment and functional anatomy.

Another noteworthy book is Ultrasound-guided locoregional anesthesia techniques by Andrea Tognù et al. It features the state-of-the-art use of ultrasound to locate nerve roots in regional anesthesia.

For a complete guide to ultrasound-guided techniques and optimizing clinical practice, the book US-guided nerve blocks. They are advanced basic anatomy by Andrea Tognù is a precious resource. It covers various procedures, providing detailed pictures, photographs and illustrations. The book also includes case studies and over 500 imaging and procedural figures, making it a useful tool for beginners and seasoned professionals alike.

Also, there is US-guided nerve blocks of the trunk and abdominal wall by Pierfrancesco Fusco and Franco Marinangeli, which explores the application of ultrasound guidance in performing precise blocks of small nerves found between muscles, particularly in the context of abdominal surgery.

