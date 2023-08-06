The 5 best nail art guides – Scientific news.it

Discover a selection of nail art guides available on Amazon that appeal to both beginners and enthusiasts looking to up their nail styling game. These books cover a wide range of aspects related to nail art, from the basics to the most intricate designs.

What are the nail art guides about?

Each publication delves into the realm of nail art by offering different angles of exploration. Some books focus on the more technical aspects, others on inspiration and creativity, and some strike a balance between the two.

Starting with “Nail Art Professional”, this manual provides a comprehensive theoretical and practical understanding of modern nail art techniques. Includes tutorials, material descriptions, application techniques, and pro tips. It also touches on marketing and sales strategies for nail artists.

“DIY Nail Art” by Catherine Rodgers is perfect for those who want salon quality nails from the comfort of their own home. With step-by-step instructions and vibrant images, the book features 75 unique nail art designs, from simple to intricate. Rodgers’ fame on YouTube lends credibility to her leadership.

For a more artistic approach, Spectacular Nail Art offers 35 stunning designs, complete with step-by-step guides and images. Covers a wide range of patterns, suitable for various occasions. The book also includes tips on nail care, products and basic manicure, making sure your hands are in top shape.

“Nail Art. Kit Deluxe” combines a volume of 224 pages with practical tools such as stickers, tips and glitter to create different nail decorations. The book delves into techniques, trends, and finishes, making it a comprehensive resource for experimenting with nail art.

