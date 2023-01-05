Home News The 52.7134 million domestic trips during the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023 will recover to 42.8% of the same period on the New Year’s Day in 2019 – Teller Report
The 52.7134 million domestic trips during the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023 will recover to 42.8% of the same period on the New Year’s Day in 2019 – Teller Report

  1. The 52.7134 million domestic trips during the New Year’s Day holiday in 2023 will recover to 42.8% of the same period on New Year’s Day in 2019 – Teller Report Teller Report China Net
  2. There are many rich people!It is hard to find a room in Sanya’s 180,000-priced hotel: TOP 10 cities with the most popular travel on New Year’s Day fast technology
  3. China’s New Year’s Day holiday domestic tourism revenue exceeds 26.5 billion yuan | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. More than 52 million Chinese New Year’s Day trips, post-90s and post-00s tourists increased by 30%, and the proportion of silver-haired people was halved Sin Chew Daily
  5. The epidemic has not diminished enthusiasm, 52.71 million people traveled during the New Year’s Day holiday, and consumption has also picked up Chinatimes.com
