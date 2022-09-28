Ye Niuping pointed out that Shaanxi and Central Asian countries have a long history of non-governmental exchanges and friendship. In 2021, Shaanxi Province successfully hosted the second “China + Five Central Asian Countries” Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and actively promoted the implementation of the results of the meeting, contributing to the well-being of the people of China and Central Asia. Shaanxi will cooperate with the countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, including Central Asian countries, to cooperate and coexist in harmony, implement the consensus reached by the heads of state, adhere to mutual benefit, carry out production capacity cooperation with complementary advantages, and jointly build a high-quality development cooperation belt with Central Asian countries. To achieve common development and prosperity of the region. Give full play to the advantages of opening up, strengthen interconnection, and work with Central Asian countries to accelerate the construction of international trade channels with high efficiency, low cost and excellent service. Continue to vigorously carry forward the Silk Road spirit, promote comprehensive interaction in education, media, think tanks, art, technology, youth, etc., strengthen exchanges and cooperation, promote mutual learning and mutual learning, build a bridge of high-quality development, and jointly create a mutually beneficial and win-win situation. bright future.(Reporter: Li Yujia)