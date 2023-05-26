The 5th China International Tea Expo ended and the transaction volume of Hunan exhibition area reached a new high- Huasheng Online

Huasheng Online, May 25th (correspondent Luo Xiao, reporter Lu Xiaowei) On May 24th, the 5th China International Tea Expo ended in Hangzhou for 5 days. Taking stock of the results of the expo, both online and offline exhibitions and sales are thriving. Among them, the Hunan exhibition area achieved an on-site transaction volume of 5.6 tons of tea, with an on-site transaction value of 3.47 million yuan, an intended transaction volume of 44.18 tons, and an intended transaction value of 24.49 million yuan. The four data all hit new highs.

This year’s International Tea Expo focuses on rural revitalization, welcomes the Asian Games, and common prosperity. With the theme of “tea and the world share development”, it comprehensively demonstrates the development achievements of my country’s tea industry, introduces new varieties, new technologies, new equipment, and new formats, and shapes Famous tea brand.

(Photo provided by correspondent at the closing ceremony of the 5th China International Tea Expo)

This year’s Tea Expo, the design and planning of the Hunan exhibition area is unique, fully combining the characteristics of Sanxiang, four waters and colorful tea fragrances, and has won wide recognition from guests and consumers on site. The regional public brand “Colorful Hunan Tea” in Hunan Province shined brilliantly at the Tea Expo, and the diverse and integrated tea events allowed consumers to truly experience the colorful Hunan tea culture.

A total of 22 high-quality tea enterprises in the province were organized in the Hunan provincial exhibition area, and a total of 27 tea enterprises in Anhua County were organized in the Anhua dark tea exhibition area. More than 100 buyers and nearly 20,000 consumers visited and purchased.





(The transaction volume in the Hunan exhibition area has reached a new high, and the photo is provided by the correspondent)

The Hunan Pavilion and Hunan Tea Enterprises have received good news again and again, and they all won the four major achievements of this tea expo. Hunan Longcan Ecological Agriculture Co., Ltd. and other 9 enterprises selected Yunyang Mountain black tea and other products, and won the Excellent Tea Product Award of the 5th China International Tea Expo. Jinjing green tea and Baishaxi Tianfu tea won the online best-selling agricultural product award at the Tea Expo.

During the expo, Hunan Province won 10 awards in the selection of the 12th “China Cup” International Dingcheng Tea King Competition (Autumn Competition).

