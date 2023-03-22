The fifth edition of the Market for Well-being and Health in Togo (MaBEST) will take place from April 6 to 16, 2023 at the Lomé Convention Center. The information was given this Tuesday, March 21, 2023 during a meeting with media professionals.

Placed under the theme ”health according to our knowledge and African realities”, this edition aims to highlight in its main activities, health practices and knowledge in our communities in Togo and Africa.

“Africa has many health practices and knowledge that are nowadays neglected, ignored. This knowledge must not disappear, it must be known and integrated into current health practices. Whether in the area of ​​food, women’s and children’s health, sexual health, healthy lifestyles, Africa has demonstrable knowledge and practices that can help people improve their health. These are what we call real health tips, good and effective recipes from grandmothers,” said Gadiel TSONYADZI, coordinator of MaBEST.

He specified that with the contribution of the specialists, the 5th edition of MaBEST will be a meeting place for sharing and discovering health practices and knowledge.

For his part, Basile MIGNAKE, president of MaBEST organization added that particular emphasis will be placed on women and young girls during this meeting.

”We are betting on the young layer. We have information that we want to share with this target so that they can avoid diseases,” said the president of the organization.

Exhibition of products, tasting, screening tests, medical consultations, nutrition advice are among other activities on the program for this edition.

Note that 40,000 visitors are expected.

Rachel Doubidji