The 5th edition of the exponential changemakers begins to reduce the housing deficit and transform construction

Global entrepreneurs will meet with Progreso X to address the challenges of the construction industry in the country and the region.

The call for the 5th Edition of the Exponential Changemakers of Progreso X, Progreso’s corporate accelerator, has begun, which opened the registration process for international startups in the construction sector to send their housing solution projects until September 1. Participants will also have the opportunity to co-develop a pilot project with Progreso to potentially scale their solutions in the region.

In Guatemala and the Central American region, the housing deficit is a persistent problem that affects millions of families who lack their own home. For years, this problem has represented a challenge and, despite the joint efforts of the Government and private companies in terms of urbanization, the process has been slow due to high demand and lack of financing resources to acquire a home.

The situation worsens when faced with the scarcity of basic services such as water, due to the overexploitation and contamination of water resources, leaving 20% ​​of the world population without access to drinking water (WHO, 2023).

In 2019, the call was focused on finding solutions related to e-Commerce, FinTech and Housing Solutions. In 2020, Digital Transformation was used as the theme. In 2021, technologies were sought to enable the creation of smart cities (SmartCities) and for the capture, reuse and management of water (WaterTech). In 2022, its objective was to identify the best construction technologies related to design processes, construction systems, and operational management.

That will be 5.a Edition of #ECM2023

With the aim of addressing these problems, Progreso X, Progreso’s corporate accelerator, was created, which seeks to promote companies in the construction sector to transform the reality of the country and the region. The participants of the 5th edition of the Exponential Changemakers will have the opportunity to help solve challenges such as process automation, occupational safety, technological tools and sustainable management; through innovative technological solutions.

“In this fifth edition, our vision is to take advantage of disruptive technologies to create more quality affordable housing solutions, while promoting job security. We hope to be able to welcome many talented people from the world of construction who can contribute with their knowledge and experience to reducing the qualitative and quantitative housing deficit in the region.” says Erick Melgar, General Manager and Founder of Progreso X.

The excellent results of the previous editions of the ECM have allowed Progreso to interact with around 950 startups from 35 countries, managing to develop 22 pilot projects, of which 11 are currently active.

With the commitment to continue encouraging urban growth, Progreso X in alliance with Opinno, a global innovation consultancy born in Silicon Valley, will accompany the participating ventures in adapting their strategies to the needs of the region and, to the best of these , in the co-creation of a pilot project in the phase called “Innovation Loops”.

Exponential Changemakers 2023 marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards the transformation of the construction sector and the reduction of the housing deficit in Guatemala and the region, considering the following important dates:

Last day for registration: September 1 Demo Day: Tuesday, October 10 Boot Camp: Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12 Final Pitch Day: Friday, October 13

For more details on the bases of this 5th edition of Exponential Changemakers visit https://www.progreso-x.com/ecm. The registration process is enabled until September 1.

