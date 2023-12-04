The 5th World Media Summit丨Focus on “Boosting Global Confidence and Promoting Media Development” The 5th World Media Summit opens in Nansha, Guangzhou – China Journalists Association Network

Global Media Leaders Gather in Guangzhou for the Fifth World Media Summit

The fifth World Media Summit with the theme of “Boosting Global Confidence and Promoting Media Development” kicked off in Nansha, Guangzhou on December 3rd. The summit attracted more than 450 representatives from 197 mainstream media, think tanks, government agencies, embassies and consulates in China, as well as United Nations agencies and international organizations from 101 countries and regions around the world.

Hu Heping, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized the important role of news media in responding to common challenges and promoting global development and prosperity. He urged media from all countries to uphold fairness and justice, strengthen cultural exchanges, and contribute to building a better world.

Fu Hua, executive chairman of the World Media Summit and president of Xinhua News Agency, echoed these sentiments in his keynote speech. He stressed the need for media from all countries to join hands in promoting world peace and development, enhancing media credibility, and promoting unity and win-win cooperation among all countries.

Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, welcomed the attendees and highlighted the importance of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a strategic fulcrum for the new development pattern. He encouraged the media representatives to visit Guangdong and the Greater Bay Area to witness and disseminate China’s development.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Fleming and several media leaders also delivered speeches, emphasizing the need for deepening communication and strengthening cooperation to boost confidence and create a better future.

During the opening ceremony, the “Fifth World Media Summit Guangzhou Nansha Consensus” was released. The summit will feature in-depth discussions on issues such as human development and security, new technology opportunities and challenges, and new era media and markets. Additionally, the attendees will visit and exchange in Guangdong, Yunnan, and other places.

The World Media Summit, jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the Guangdong Provincial Government, and the Yunnan Provincial Government, is an important global high-end media exchange and cooperation platform. The fifth edition of the summit will be held in Guangzhou and Kunming from December 2 to 8.

Editor in charge: Zhang Zeyue

