The 6 professional accordion players who battled on the Colacho Mendoza stage

After an arduous fight of four days at the point of whistles and basses, this Sunday night the name of the new Vallenato King was known.

Omar Hernández and José Juan Camilo Guerra, from Valledupar; Javier Matta and Enderson Rada, from Santa Marta; Chucho Ocampo, from El Dífícil (Magdalena) and Camilo Molina, from Montería, fought in the final battle on the Colacho Mendoza stage of the Parque de la Leyenda Consuelo Araujonoguera where the new accordion monarch was proclaimed.

Omar Hernández, known by the nickname ‘El Zorro’, has a great record. He has been king of almost all the vallenato festivals in Colombia, among them, Rey Aficionado and Rey de Reyes Aficionado of the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata. He is currently the accordion player for Farid Leonardo Ortiz, son of Farid Ortiz. Jairo Acosta accompanied him in the box and Rafael Ramos in the guacharaca.

José Juan Camilo Guerra Mendoza has been playing the accordion since he was 10 years old and participates in the Vallenata Legend Festival. Since 2011 he began a dizzying career at the point of whistles and basses that led him to conquer, in 9 years, two crowns as Vallenato king: youth in 2017 and amateur in 2019. After taking the step to professionalism, he reached the final in 2021. The great musical opportunity came to Guerra in 2022 when he was called to join the artistic cast of Silvestre Dangond, a group of which he is currently a part. He was accompanied by Reinaldo Ortiz in the guacharaca and Adelmo ‘Memo’ Granados in the box.

Javier Matta, accompanied by two experts in the competition such as Omer ‘Manón’ Castilla, in the box, and ‘Ñeko’ Montenegro, in the guacharaca tells that when he was just a child, Luis Enrique Martínez lived in a house owned by his father in Santa Martha. He currently makes a musical partner with Jorge Antonio Oñate Dangond, son of Jorge Oñate. ‘El Pollo’ Matta, a native of Santa Marta, has been looking for the crown of professional king for more than a decade. He came to the Festival in the Youth category, between 2004 and 2007. In 2008, he began his fight for the highest award and reached three third places in 2012, 2014 and 2019, and a viceroyalty in 2021.

Jesús ‘Chucho’ Ocampo, of Ariguaní, Magdalena, was accompanied by Gilber Balcazar in the box and Aldair Velásquez in the guacharaca. Ocampo was king Vallenato Amateur and Child of the Vallenato Festival.

Camilo Molina, from Montería, was accompanied by Leonidas Álvarez in the box and Aristides Vargas in the guacharaca. In 2005 he won the crown of Rey Vallenato Infantil at the Vallenato Legend Festival and confirmed his quality by getting the Rey Vallenato Aficionado in 2014.

Enderson Rada, from Santa Marta, is the grandson of Pacho Rada. He is accompanied by Samir Venera in the box and Carlos Vargas in the guacharaca.

THIS IS HOW THE SEMI-FINAL WAS EXPERIENCED AT THE FAIR

At the Pedro Castro Monsalvo Fair Coliseum, the 15 professional accordion players classified for the semifinal of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival appeared very early.

This round was opened by the accordion player from Riohacha, Edgardo Bolaño, after eight in the morning and closed by Ronal Torres, from Boyacá, one of the two born in Duitama who passed to this instance.

At the Pedro Castro Monsalvo Fair Coliseum, the 15 professional accordion players classified for the semifinals appeared very early. / Fesvallenato.

In the fight to reach the final, in addition to Bolaño and Torrez, the accordion players: Jaime Luis Campillo, José Juan Guerra, Omar Hernández, Augusto ‘Tuto’ López, Javier Matta, Camilo Molina and Romario Munive, classified as members of Group 1 ; Jesús Ocampo, Juan Payares, Jairo Piza, Anselmo Quezada, Anderson Rada and Nemer Tetay, for Group 2.

This time the weather was benevolent with the contestants and, from the suffocating and incessant heat of Friday and Saturday in Plaza Alfonso López, there was a day with cloudy skies and a more pleasant temperature that was accompanied by a light rain.

