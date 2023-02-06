This Monday, February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria, leaving more than 2,300 people dead. It is feared that the number could increase in the next few hours because thousands of people have been injured and many are still trapped in the rubble.

“We were sleeping when we felt a strong earthquake (…) With my wife and children we ran to the door of our apartment on the third floor. When we opened it, the whole building collapsed”, said one of the survivors from Syria.

Due to this unfortunate fact, the Colombian Foreign Ministry has set up service channels for those affected and who require assistance.

🧵| The Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the Government of Colombia, expresses its solidarity with the peoples of Turkey and Syria for the earthquake that so far has claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people, and expresses its condolences to the families of the victims. (Follow 👇) – Colombia Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) February 6, 2023

Regarding the tragedy that occurred in Turkey, EL PILÓN, based on a report from the newspaper El Tiempo, recounts the earthquakes that have marked the history of Colombia.

The 6 events are within the Historical Seismicity Information System of the Colombian Geological Service and have had an intensity of 10, the highest that experts have evaluated on a scale that takes into account the severity of the events perceived by the affected population.

According to the SGC, the earthquake of November 16, 1827 in Huila, had a magnitude of 7.1 and is considered one of the most destructive in the history of Colombia.

In this tragedy there were numerous deaths, injuries, the collapse of buildings, damming of rivers due to landslides, floods and avalanches.

CÚCUTA

On May 18, 1875, a violent earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 was recorded and destroyed almost all of Cúcuta and Villa del Rosario, but also neighboring Venezuelan towns such as San Antonio and Ureña.

The destruction was such that the location of Cúcuta was temporarily moved to the site known as El Ojito.

WHEELS

A magnitude 7 earthquake shook the department of Huila on February 9, 1967, again, which was felt in almost the entire country. Due to this natural event, many houses and public buildings collapsed, and the rest of the constructions presented failures.

According to official figures, this earthquake left almost a hundred dead and more than 300 injured.

ANTIOCH

On October 17 at 4:32 a.m. and on Sunday, October 18, 1992 at 11:12 a.m., two violent superficial earthquakes were recorded, one of magnitude 6.6 and the second of 7.1 in Antioquia, mainly affecting the Atrato Medium and leaving a balance of 7 dead and 77 wounded.

According to the SGC, the strong tremors also triggered the explosion of the Cacahual mud volcano, in Turbo.

TSUNAMI

On the Colombian Pacific coast, 2 tsunamis have been recorded; the first occurred on December 12, 1979 with a magnitude of 8.1 and had a height of between 2 and 5 meters, the waves dragged people, animals, homes and belongings. This event affected the entire coast between Bajo Baudó and Esmeraldas, and its effects were felt from Bogotá to Manta, in Ecuador.

The 1979 earthquake and tsunami occurred 19 days after the earthquake that affected the Coffee Region on November 23 of that same year.