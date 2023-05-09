Home » The 6-year-old baby died unexpectedly, and the father received 30,000 signings of the letter of understanding. The mother of the child: divorced.
The 6-year-old baby died unexpectedly, and the father received 30,000 signings of the letter of understanding. The mother of the child: divorced.

[The father of a 6-year-old baby who died unexpectedly received 30,000 signed letters of understanding. The mother of the child: I did not sign it, and I am currently divorced]Recently, in Nanyang, Henan. Ms. Li said her 6-year-old son was accidentally crushed to death by a wall post in the village. At that time, the grandfather was walking in the village with the child. The child passed by and hugged the wall pillar. The wall pillar collapsed and crushed to the head, and died on the spot. The matter dragged on for 2 months and has not been resolved. Afterwards, the husband received 30,000 yuan and signed the letter of understanding. I only found out afterwards. The incident was an accident, the two families were wronged, and they had already accepted their fate. Originally, the incident had passed, but the owner of the wall post said that he had paid 30,000 yuan in compensation, and Ms. Li was not allowed to talk about this matter in the future, and her words were very ugly. Ms. Li was very angry, thinking why the other party refused to let her speak, and she did not sign the letter of understanding. Because of the child, Ms. Li has divorced her husband. At present, I have also found a lawyer and is planning to sue the owner of the wall post.

