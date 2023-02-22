9
- The 60-year-old sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning. Can it be recognized as a work-related injury? Lawyer interpretation!Media: Overage workers need more protection and care_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal China Economic Net
- [Internet Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting the Employment of Young and Elderly to Realize “Silver Bonus”” yesterday, and today I saw the news “60-year-old ZTO express sorting worker died suddenly at work in the early morning” China Digital Times
- A 60-year-old courier died unexpectedly and the official will launch a labor quota pilot to avoid overwork drive home
- Are 60-year-old sorters not considered laborers? Netizen Fryer: What does that belong to? -Mobile Minnan Network Minnan Net
- The 60-year-old sorter of ZTO Express died suddenly on the job in the early morning, the family said the company evaded Mobile Sina.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Building a high-quality social security system to provide institutional guarantees for common prosperity