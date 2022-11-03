The 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Drug Control was launched

On the morning of November 1, 2022, under the guidance of the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration, the launching ceremony of the academic exchange activities for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangdong Provincial Drug Inspection Institute was held in Guangzhou. The party secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration , Bureau Changjiang Xiaodong attended the launching ceremony and delivered a speech; Li Bo, Director of Drug Safety of the State Drug Administration, President of the China Academy of Food and Drug Control, and Lan Fen, Secretary-General of the State Pharmacopoeia Committee, delivered video speeches. Yao Xinsheng, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Su Shengfeng, a first-level inspector of the Provincial Drug Administration, Xie Zhijie, a second-level inspector, and the responsible comrades of various offices and directly affiliated units of the Provincial Drug Administration, and some members of the National Pharmacopoeia of Guangdong participated in the activities; listed at the provincial level or above The responsible comrades of the drug inspection agency participated in the activities online.

On November 1, 1962, the Guangdong Institute for Drug Control was formally established. Over the past 60 years, the development history of the Provincial Institute for Drug Control has always resonated with the development history of New China, and has grown with the high-quality development of Guangdong’s biopharmaceutical industry since the reform and opening up. Over the past 60 years, the Provincial Institute for Drug Control has always adhered to the principle of putting people first and life first, writing every “inspection report” with “the most rigorous standards” to effectively ensure the safety of public medication. Over the past 60 years, with the care of leaders at all levels and the support of all sectors of society, generations of Guangdong drug inspectors have been working hard, and gradually developed into a drug supervision and technical support unit with comprehensive capacity building, complete quality management system, complete equipment and facilities, and outstanding professional talent team. , walking in the forefront of the national drug inspection agencies.

In 2022, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Provincial Institute of Drug Inspection, in accordance with the requirements of promoting the normalization and long-term effect of party history study and education, the study of party history and the education of Guangdong drug inspection history will be organically combined to formulate the “Sixty Years of Radiance, Concentrate and Gather”. The series of theme activities of “Strive to Create Brilliant”, take the opportunity of holding the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the drug and cosmetic quality inspection and testing technology academic exchanges and other activities, conscientiously summarize and exchange development experience, condense the positive energy of reform and innovation, and enhance the promotion of high-quality development of drug inspection and testing. confidence and courage.

At the launching ceremony, Director Jiang Xiaodong and Academician Yao Xinsheng jointly inaugurated the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Pharmacopoeia Committee Workstation and the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Drug Control Postdoctoral Research Workstation. The meeting has successively commended and paid tribute to the old employees in the early stage of the establishment of the Provincial Drug Inspection Institute, the old employees with more than 30 years of age, the party members who have been in the party for more than 30 years, the members of the National Pharmacopoeia, and the provincial drug inspection system “practice the original intention, take on the mission, and share the future”. “Won the Essay Competition.

One hundred years is the prime time, and sixty years is even more youthful. When youth is prosperous and struggle is right, Guangdong drug inspectors are full of lofty aspirations and passion in the new development journey. Taking history as a mirror and creating the future, they will definitely make better use of the party’s The great achievements of a hundred years of struggle and the 60 years of development experience of the provincial institute have grown wisdom, promoted unity, increased confidence, and strengthened fighting spirit; more firmly and consciously practice the original mission of the people’s inspection, hold high the banner of comprehensive reform of drug supervision, and strive to build a first-class modern drug inspection agency ; Actively promote the integration of provinces and cities, and strive to build the “Guangdong Drug Inspection” brand, to provide strong technical support for helping drug safety governance demonstration areas and high-quality industrial development demonstration areas, and promoting Guangdong Province’s drug supervision capabilities to take the lead in reaching the international advanced level.

This academic exchange event lasted for 3 days and adopted a combination of online and offline methods. There were 5 special academic reports on drug regulatory science and innovation, and 1 launching ceremony and exchange symposium. There are experts and scholars, regulators, industry and enterprise representatives in the fields of national drug clinical research and development, production, operation, and use, as well as drug review, inspection, inspection, monitoring and evaluation, and standard research, as well as in vitro scientific research from the United States Pharmacopoeia Commission China and the United States Experts from the Institute will conduct in-depth exchanges and discussions. (Contributed by Guangdong Institute of Drug Control/Photo)