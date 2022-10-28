On October 26, the 62nd Directors’ Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress was held. Shi Xinxin, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting. Deputy directors Zhang Aifang, Xiao Haihai, Shang Xin, Zheng Hui, Li Haizhang, and Secretary-General Fang Zaimin participated.

The meeting heard and reviewed the municipal government’s report on the 2021 municipal budget implementation and other financial revenue and expenditure audits on the rectification of problems identified, and the implementation of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee’s resolution to support the high-quality development of inclusive finance; the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee on support and guarantees Construction of Hebi City as a demonstration city for high-quality development in the new era, filing review of normative documents, inspection of the implementation of the “Regulations on the Protection of Qihe River in Hebi City”, review of the performance of duties by the “two officials” of the two courts, and review of the construction of a high-quality development model city in the new era and other work reports or drafts; personnel appointment and removal matters.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, establish a long-term mechanism, consolidate rectification responsibilities, strengthen audit supervision, identify the root cause of problems, implement targeted policies, and actively promote the implementation of rectification and rectification of problems identified in the audit. . It is necessary to adhere to the orientation of serving high-quality development, make full use of financial policies, promote financial product innovation, build a government-bank-enterprise docking platform, expand the coverage of financial services, solve difficulties for enterprises, and allow financial “living water” to accurately water the real economy. It is necessary to give better play to the functions of the National People’s Congress, improve the ability to perform duties, strengthen supervision, inspection and legislation in key areas, conduct reviews based on facts, strengthen the application of results, promote problem solving, assist the construction of high-quality development demonstration cities in the new era, and earnestly take on the new journey and empower the National People’s Congress new mission.

The meeting decided that the thirty-seventh meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress will be held on October 31.