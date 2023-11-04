China International Import Expo: A Glorious Chapter of Open Development and Win-Win Cooperation

In the vibrant late autumn, the Huangpu River in Shanghai once again becomes the epicenter of a world-class economic and trade event, as the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) takes place from November 5th to 10th at the National Convention and Exhibition Center. With the personal planning, deployment, and promotion of President Xi Jinping, the CIIE has become a significant event in the history of international trade development, serving as a window for China to build a new development pattern and a platform for high-level opening up.

Over the past five years, the CIIE has witnessed remarkable success and become a symbol of China‘s commitment to open development and win-win cooperation. From developed countries to developing nations, and even least developed countries, the event has gathered international enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, and cutting-edge businesses, promoting mutual benefit and achievements.

The CIIE’s four major platforms—international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges, and open cooperation—have played a crucial role in China‘s high-level openness and high-quality development. The event’s significance goes beyond mere trade; it showcases China‘s dedication to global collaboration and serves as an international public product shared by the world.

President Xi Jinping stated, “China is comprehensively promoting the construction of a powerful country and the great cause of national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization. What we pursue is not China‘s independent modernization, but to work with other countries, including developing nations, to achieve modernization together.”

The 6th CIIE is set to welcome guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations. A total of 69 countries and 3 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the national exhibition, with 11 countries making their debut and 34 participating in the offline exhibition for the first time. The event will hold the Hongqiao Forum’s opening ceremony, the “Invest in China Year” summit, 22 sub-forums, and other activities, bringing together more than 300 global political, business, academic, and research figures to share their insights and expertise.

Exhibitors have expressed their enthusiasm for the CIIE, recognizing its ability to provide a stage for mutually beneficial cooperation. The first five CIIEs have yielded impressive results, with over 15,000 exhibitors, more than 2 million registered visitors, and a cumulative intended transaction volume of nearly US$350 billion. The event has not only attracted multinational companies but has also fostered collaboration among various industries, driving global factor reorganization and optimization.

Innovation has been at the forefront of the CIIE, with countless groundbreaking products and technologies introduced during the past five editions. The event has launched approximately 2,000 representative new products, new technologies, and new services. Companies, like Medtronic, a medical technology firm, have successfully introduced innovative products into the Chinese market with the help of the CIIE. The CIIE’s special exhibition areas focus on incubating innovation, integrated circuits, crop seed industries, artificial intelligence, and other sectors, facilitating responses to evolving industrial needs and trends.

The CIIE remains committed to inclusiveness and universal benefit and provides special support to least developed countries, offering free standard booths and fee reduction measures. It has attracted 43 recommended companies from these countries to participate, and through innovative methods such as online exhibitions and investment promotion, the CIIE has promoted specialty foods, traditional crafts, and tourism culture from these nations. For countries like Afghanistan and East Timor, the Chinese market’s embrace of their goods has provided unprecedented opportunities for economic growth and development.

By implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the CIIE aims to reduce global development imbalances and ensure that all countries can share in the fruits of economic globalization and growth. The “CIIE opportunities” have illuminated the world, and the “CIIE effect” continues to grow. Platforms such as the Shanghai Hongqiao Imported Commodities Exhibition and Trading Center provide small and medium-sized enterprises participating in the CIIE with a year-round exhibition and sales platform. Since the inception of the CIIE, Shanghai has introduced nearly 270,000 exhibits, amounting to more than 323 billion yuan in imported goods.

As the 6th China International Import Expo commences, it embodies China‘s commitment to open development, collaboration, and a prosperous future for all. It serves as a testament to China‘s determination to create an open world economy and offers new opportunities for global trade, investment, and innovation.

