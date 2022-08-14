On August 14, at the China Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center, employees of a Guizhou food company introduced products to visitors.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Jingyi

On the same day, the 6th Silk Road International Expo and China East-West Cooperation and Investment and Trade Fair opened in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. With the theme of “Interconnection, Mutual Integration, Progress, Sharing and Win-win”, this year’s Silk Fair has set up the International Pavilion, China Pavilion, Shaanxi Pavilion, Rural Revitalization Pavilion, Intelligent Manufacturing Pavilion, Green Industry Pavilion, etc. 6 in Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibition hall has a total display area of ​​72,000 square meters. It displays the overall image, resource advantages, characteristic industries, and key projects of countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, and conducts investment negotiations, bulk trade, and project signing activities.

On August 14, visitors learned about local specialties at the exhibition area of ​​Uzbekistan, the guest country of the 6th Silk Road International Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

On August 14, at the China Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center, visitors were watching holographic display equipment.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Jingyi

On August 14, clerks in the Korean exhibition area of ​​the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center were sorting out products.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Jingyi

On August 14, visitors learned about Italian cuisine in the Italian exhibition area of ​​the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

On August 14, visitors learned about leather goods at the Mali booth of the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

On August 14, visitors learned about local specialty products at the Ghana booth in the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

On August 14, delegates attended the opening ceremony of the 6th Silk Road International Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

