Home News The 6th Silk Road International Expo opens – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

The 6th Silk Road International Expo opens – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
The 6th Silk Road International Expo opens – Xinhua English.news.cn

A clerk in the Korean exhibition area of ​​the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center is sorting out products.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Jingyi

The 6th Silk Road International Expo opens

Visitors learn about local specialty products at the Ghana booth in the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

On August 14, the 6th Silk Road International Expo and China East-West Cooperation and Investment and Trade Fair opened in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. With the theme of “Interconnection, Mutual Integration, Progress, Sharing and Win-win”, this year’s Silk Fair has set up the International Pavilion, China Pavilion, Shaanxi Pavilion, Rural Revitalization Pavilion, Intelligent Manufacturing Pavilion, Green Industry Pavilion, etc. 6 in Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibition hall has a total display area of ​​72,000 square meters. It displays the overall image, resource advantages, characteristic industries, and key projects of countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, and conducts investment negotiations, bulk trade, and project signing activities.

“Guangming Daily” (10th edition on August 15, 2022)

[
责编：孙满桃 ]

See also  Work, more protections and rights against digital exploitation: here is the bill

You may also like

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Giorgio Brizio: “” It will be a vote...

Brothers aged 12 and 13 stab, with their...

ȫů ¼ܳΪ³̬ _йҾŻ

Bitonto, baby gang surrounds and beats a restaurateur...

The fourth meeting of the CPPCC Chairman’s Meeting...

Messina, undergoes surgery to lose weight: woman dies...

In Versilia the copies of the Riace Bronzes...

The Turin-based Carlotta Grippaldi dies at the age...

The temperature of some roads in Jiangsu has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy