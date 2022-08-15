The 6th Silk Road International Expo opens

A clerk in the Korean exhibition area of ​​the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center is sorting out products.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Jingyi

Visitors learn about local specialty products at the Ghana booth in the International Pavilion of Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Yibo

On August 14, the 6th Silk Road International Expo and China East-West Cooperation and Investment and Trade Fair opened in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. With the theme of “Interconnection, Mutual Integration, Progress, Sharing and Win-win”, this year’s Silk Fair has set up the International Pavilion, China Pavilion, Shaanxi Pavilion, Rural Revitalization Pavilion, Intelligent Manufacturing Pavilion, Green Industry Pavilion, etc. 6 in Xi’an International Convention and Exhibition Center. The exhibition hall has a total display area of ​​72,000 square meters. It displays the overall image, resource advantages, characteristic industries, and key projects of countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, and conducts investment negotiations, bulk trade, and project signing activities.

“Guangming Daily” (10th edition on August 15, 2022)

