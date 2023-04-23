The 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Navy | Shore-guided military barracks open and main battle equipment unveiled_Hangzhou Net

CCTV News: Today (April 23) is the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Navy. Yesterday, a coastal guided force of the Navy in the northern theater launched a military barracks opening event, showing the main combat equipment in active service to the public. Representatives of teachers and students stationed there and family members of officers and soldiers walked into the barracks to further cultivate and enhance national defense awareness.

CCTV reporter Su Zhou: In the static equipment display area of ​​a naval guided mission in the northern theater, there are mainly command and control vehicles, missile launch vehicles, maintenance support vehicles, and medical ambulances. The first thing that caught my eye was the command and control vehicle beside me. This vehicle is the core and brain of the entire shore-based missile system. Mode change, to achieve long-distance rapid combat.

Ren Hao, a soldier of a naval guided regiment in the northern theater: Under the cover of camouflage nets, vehicles can effectively avoid the enemy’s high-altitude reconnaissance. In the rear command post, we can quickly complete the formulation of the plan according to the battlefield situation, complete the target information setting through the trumpeter, and finally realize the missile launch.

CCTV reporter Su Zhou: The next vehicle we saw was a missile launch vehicle, which is one of the main components of the shore-based missile system. Now that the launch vehicle has been erected, single and salvo shots can be used in wartime to accurately strike targets hundreds of kilometers away. You can see that this type of vehicle is relatively large in size, and the tires are more than 1 meter high. The explosion-proof materials used allow the launch vehicle to have a strong ability to overcome obstacles, cross trenches, and ford water.

Lu Tianhao, a soldier of a coastal missile regiment of the Navy in the northern theater: This missile weapon system is a medium- and long-range shore-to-ship missile weapon system independently developed by our country. Sea routes have the characteristics of high damage power, good maneuverability, wide strike range, and strong defense penetration capabilities. It is the several launch vehicles beside them, with their majestic and thunderous momentum, they have built their dreams in front of Tiananmen Square and on the Zhurihe battlefield successively.

CCTV reporter Su Zhou: This is the training ground of a certain shore-guided force of the Navy in the northern theater. The naval officers and soldiers behind me are performing assassination drills. In two days, there will be more than 600 local party and government agencies. , representatives of teachers and students, and family members of officers and soldiers came to the barracks to experience the charm of the Navy’s shore-based guidance forces at close range.

Afterwards, representatives of teachers and students and family members of officers and soldiers boarded the tanks and entered the battle positions in the weapons and equipment display area. And walked into the company dormitory to learn about the life of the military camp. The commentator also led everyone to the themed exhibition boards, introducing the glorious deeds and heroes of the People’s Navy.

Guo Bin, political commissar of a naval command regiment in the Northern Theater Command: The opening of barracks is an effective way to change traditional national defense education from “going out” to “inviting in”. Further strengthen the public’s concept of national defense and cultivate patriotism.