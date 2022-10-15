The Seventh Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China closed on October 12, and the communique of the plenary session was released on time, which also foreshadowed the upcoming performance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The outside world is most concerned about Xi Jinping’s re-election. Some observers still find some signs in the communique that Xi still needs to compromise. For example, the communique of the last Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee said that in the past five years, Xi “has solved many problems that he wanted to solve for a long time but remained unsolved, and accomplished many things he wanted to do in the past. And the big things that have not been accomplished”, which implied criticism of the predecessor, but the current communique changed it to “overcame many long-term unresolved problems, and accomplished many important things that have long-term implications.” The sound disappeared.

But in general, this communique is considered to foreshadow that Xi will be re-elected for three consecutive terms. The communique not only emphasizes the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” related to Xi Jinping’s status, but also contains more than 900 words of the more than 2,000 words in the full text. It is used to brag about the so-called achievements of the past five years. It is written in every aspect and is considered to be a comprehensive affirmation to Xi Jinping.

In fact, in the past five years, the CCP’s diplomacy and people’s livelihood economy have come to the brink.

A senior Japanese media person, Akio Yaita, posted on Facebook on the 12th that the Xi Jinping regime is now holding three huge time bombs in its arms. The second is epidemic prevention. With the increasing infectivity of the virus, once the CCP virus epidemic gets out of control, the number of infected people may skyrocket, resulting in a serious shortage of medical care, which will then develop into a social crisis and an economic crisis; third, Taiwan Question, once the “Taiwan Policy Act” is passed, it will essentially mean that the United States has given Taiwan the treatment of a “quasi-diplomatic country”, and other countries may follow suit. This is almost unbearable for the CCP regime that rules the country with nationalism. the blow.

For these disastrous policies, the communiqué of the Seventh Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee gave full affirmation. People are full of disappointment, and people remind each other to start thinking about their own way back.

Cai Shenkun, an independent commentator, said on Twitter that the Seventh Plenum Communiqué fully affirmed the absurd and bizarre political achievements of the past five years, and there is no possibility of any reflection or revision, “This is the cruelty of Chinese politics and the necessity of Chinese history. … .The only way out of this catastrophe is to run.”

Cai Shenkun said pessimistically that China is now returning to the totalitarian system of 1956. “In 1956, before the anti-rightist movement, before the anti-rightist movement was a joint venture of companies, and immediately after the joint venture, there was a big talk and a big release, which is the anti-rightist movement.”

He judged that starting from next year, China may return to 1956, with common prosperity and people’s economy, and the middle class and above will be greatly affected.

Akio Yaita believes that all three time bombs may explode within a year or two, and any explosion will be a heavy blow to the CCP regime. Then wait for the bomb to explode and jump out to seize power.

Recently, an article signed by Xiao Fan circulated on the Internet. The author said that he is a second-generation red, a privileged class since childhood, and now the boss of a company in Beijing, Xiao Fan is a pseudonym.

Xiao Fan said that his life began to change from the “June 4th” incident, “I was taught not to believe that it would shoot at the people, absolutely impossible, you serve the people, how could you shoot at the people? “

The article talks about the CCP virus epidemic. Xiao Fan said, “This epidemic is a disaster for the Chinese people.” “The impact of this epidemic on China is too great. It is very likely that our efforts in the past years will be in vain, and all our wealth will return to zero. It’s too late to go out now. All the Chinese people are in danger, and there is no way out! What about the economy? The problem, but the Chinese who believe in the party media don’t know anything and don’t believe it!”

Xiao Fan said that although he and his parents have benefited from the CCP, if it is really good for the country and the nation, at this inflection point in history, it is not a correct system to accept the demise of the CCP. There is no hope for China to continue like this. It is useless to have money, even the money Jack Ma earned, if the Communist Party is not happy, it will be recovered in minutes.

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.