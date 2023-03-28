The 80th key work week assignment meeting of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government was held



Convey and implement the spirit of Governor Wang Kai’s research speech in Luoluo, focus on the current key tasks, and ensure a good start in the first quarter

On March 27, the 80th key work week assignment meeting of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government was held, conveying the study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, the spirit of the relevant meetings of the superiors and the requirements of the leaders’ instructions, reporting the completion of the tasks assigned last week, and deploying recent key tasks. Qin Baoqiang, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech. Mayor Huang Feng arranged specific work. Jia Hongyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and others attended the meeting.

Qin Baoqiang emphasized in his speech that it is necessary to conduct in-depth research and conscientiously implement the spirit of Governor Wang Kailai’s research speech. Adhere to the spirit of the research speech and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the practice of promoting Chinese-style modernization, the “six combinations” requirements proposed by the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Lou Yangsheng’s investigation of Luohe, and the “three batches” and “ten thousand people helping ten thousand enterprises” Activities and important work arrangements of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government are combined and implemented together. First, it is necessary to further improve the understanding of the modern food city and re-plan the implementation path. It is necessary to create a Chinese-style modern Luohe version. Firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, adhere to the principle of “lighting up the city with culture, highlighting the characteristics of the industry, and leading the future with innovation”, and build a famous food city around the advantages of reengineering, with both form and spirit, build an innovative city around leading and gathering talents, and build around civilization Model, warm and accessible to build a city of happiness, which strongly supports the construction of modern Luohe to continuously run out of “acceleration”. It is necessary to accelerate the formation of a 500 billion-level food industry scale. Further emancipate the mind and broaden the horizons, vigorously implement the “six openings” and “six roads in parallel”, actively practice the “big food concept”, seize the layout, innovate and lead in the future food, healthy and leisure food and other industries, and roll out the “three ones” “Batch” activities, continue to plan and implement the “three 50 billion” innovation-led major projects, implement the Zhengluo Food Industry Belt, and build a food international cooperation industrial park with high standards; plan to build a food street, launch “Luohe Banquet”, and accelerate the ” The construction of “One District, Four Belts, Ten Products and Hundred Stores” will promote the transformation of the food city into a gourmet city. To implement the requirements of modern urban construction. Make a fuss about “modern, elegant, fresh, and energetic”, accelerate the organic renewal of the city, implement the “liner project”, select the right carrier, and implement the project to make urban construction more quality and make the people feel warmer and more accessible. Second, we must aim at the requirements of “palace-level” laboratories and strive to create the “six most” innovation highlands. Focusing on the six major research directions, promote the development of the “six in one” whole chain, meet the needs of enterprises, condense first-class topics, accelerate the transformation of achievements, and release production benefits; attract talents through multiple channels, implement policies and use talents; improve the opening mechanism, Optimize the open platform to achieve open sharing. It is necessary to fully cut into the new track of prefabricated vegetables, and support Shuanghui to continue to make efforts in five aspects: research cohesion, standard grabbing high ground, being the “leader” of the province, accelerating the construction of parks, and achieving high goals; combined with the “Double Thousand Plan” of the food cloud platform , relying on Shuanghui to build a modern logistics platform for the province’s food industry, and actively participate in the province’s food industry exchange exhibition and the construction of an import and export platform. Focusing on creating a 100-billion-level new material industry cluster, support Jindadi and other enterprises to accelerate green transformation and upgrading, seize policy opportunities, simultaneously promote project planning, planning, and preliminary work, and start one after another when they are mature, and promote advanced technologies, feasible paths, and high-end products. , Construction of “full-chain” development of the park.

Qin Baoqiang emphasized that it is necessary to effectively enhance the authority, precision and efficiency of the weekly handover and monthly review work mechanism. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, and municipal leaders take the lead in in-depth research work, personally checking and solving problems; all leading departments must take the initiative to claim, make overall arrangements and coordinate, and all counties and districts must implement vigorously and implement them as soon as possible, so as to achieve linkage between upper and lower levels, coordination between left and right, and precise assignment , Efficient advancement, and high-quality completion of various assigned tasks with the spirit of “strive for the first in individual work, and create advanced work as a whole”, so as to ensure the long-term effectiveness of the working mechanism and maintain its vigorous vitality.

Qin Baoqiang requested that the current key tasks should be well coordinated. It is necessary to strengthen economic operation scheduling, strive to achieve a good start in the first quarter, and ensure a comprehensive and sustained lead. It is necessary to do a good job in creating a model city of civilization and comprehensively improve the quality of the city. It is necessary to step up preparations for the food expo to ensure that the exhibition is exciting and high-end and effective. It is necessary to speed up the construction of key projects and fully demonstrate the results in the project observation activities in the whole province. It is necessary to make immediate reforms and do a good job in rectifying the problems reported by the provincial party committee inspections, and effectively transform the results of the rectifications into the actual effects of promoting high-quality development. It is necessary to do a solid and effective job of stabilizing the normalization of letters and visits, grasp the small ones early, and resolve conflicts in a timely manner.

Huang Fang conveyed the spirit of Governor Wang Kai’s research speech in Luoluo, emphasizing that it is necessary to take the opportunity of studying and implementing the spirit of the speech to further raise the benchmark, make in-depth planning, creatively implement it, and accelerate the construction of a modern food city, so as to contribute to the province’s trillion-level food industry. Contribute to quality development. It is necessary to pay close attention to the scheduling of economic operation, pay close attention to key indicators, key enterprises, key industries, key counties, and key support, clarify their respective tasks, and consolidate responsibilities at all levels to ensure that economic operation continues to maintain a leading position and achieve a good start. It is necessary to speed up the construction of key projects, adhere to high standards and strict requirements, and make solid preparations for the construction observation activities of key provincial projects. We must make great efforts to do a good job of “double recruitment and double introduction”, make full use of the provincial investment promotion platform, hold the 20th China (Luohe) Food Expo well, and promote the signing of more large and good projects; improve the flexible attraction mechanism , to attract more innovative talents to gather in Luoyang, and to promote the local transformation of scientific research results. Efforts should be made to do a good job in the evaluation of the province’s business environment, strengthen upward connection, comprehensively check for omissions and fill in vacancies, and promote various tasks in the province’s business environment to compete for the first place in the province. We must go all out to do a good job in the creation of literature, check and improve according to the standards, we must have both strength and temperature to ensure that various creation tasks are completed with high quality. It is necessary to coordinate and do a good job in the bottom-line work such as the resolution of problematic real estate, forest fire prevention, safe production, stability of letters and visits, and pollution prevention and control. When problems are found, they should be dealt with immediately, and the implementation should be paid close attention to, so as to ensure that the overall situation of the city remains harmonious and stable.