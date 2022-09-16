On September 16, the 8th National Forum on Agriculture and Meteorology was held in Yangling, Shaanxi. Experts in the field of agricultural meteorological services across the country conducted exchanges and discussions on the theme of “meteorology and food security”, thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work and the spirit of important instructions on meteorological work, and implemented the State Council’s “Outline for High-Quality Development of Meteorology ( 2022-2035)” to promote the high-quality development of meteorological services for “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” under the new situation. Zhang Zuqiang, member of the party group and deputy director of the China Meteorological Administration, and Guo Qing, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Congress, delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

The 8th National Agriculture and Meteorological Forum was held by Tang Yukun

Zhang Zuqiang pointed out that the meteorological department should not only adhere to the bottom line of safety and provide comprehensive meteorological support services to ensure food security, but also adhere to the implementation of the “Meteorological +” empowerment action for major national strategies, for people’s production and life, and for the frontiers of science and technology in the world. Provide a strong guarantee for agricultural development and production development. It is necessary to further accelerate scientific and technological innovation in the field of agricultural meteorology, increase the research and development of key core technologies for meteorological services for agriculture, strengthen the construction of agricultural and rural meteorological disaster monitoring and early warning systems, enhance the ability to respond to extreme weather, and accelerate the implementation of meteorological services to improve the quality and efficiency of agricultural services. Refinement forecasting service ability and grain yield forecasting ability for the whole process of grain production.

Guo Qing pointed out that the China Meteorological Administration has always attached great importance to and fully supported the development of agricultural meteorological services in Shaanxi. The Bureau of Meteorology and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs have strengthened data integration, technology integration, and inter-departmental linkage, providing a higher-quality decision-making basis for grain production and modern agricultural development. The promotion, transformation and application of new achievements in meteorological and agricultural science and technology provide stronger scientific and technological support for ensuring food security, serving rural revitalization, and achieving high-quality economic and social development.

This forum is hosted by China Meteorological Society, Shaanxi Provincial Meteorological Bureau, Shaanxi Provincial Association of Science and Technology, Yangling Demonstration Zone Management Committee, and undertaken by Shaanxi Provincial Meteorological Society and Yangling Meteorological Bureau.

(author:Tang Yukun, Liu Jing, Xu Na Editor in charge: Bao Ning）