On September 16, the 8th National Forum on Agriculture and Meteorology was held. Zhang Zuqiang, deputy director of the China Meteorological Administration, delivered a speech online, and Guo Qing, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended and delivered a speech.

Guo Qing congratulated the opening of the forum. He said that the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Shaanxi Provincial Government earnestly implemented the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and insisted on developing grain production and ensuring grain security as the top priority of the province’s economic work. In the next five years, our province will comprehensively promote rural revitalization, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and effectively make agriculture stronger, rural areas beautiful, and farmers rich.

Guo Qing pointed out that the convening of the 8th National Forum on Agriculture and Meteorology is a specific action to promote the quality and efficiency of meteorological services for agriculture. In recent years, the Shaanxi Meteorological Department has accelerated scientific and technological innovation, and a series of new meteorological scientific and technological achievements and new equipment have been put into the work of meteorology for agriculture, which has effectively improved the accuracy and advance of monitoring, forecasting and early warning of agricultural meteorological disasters, and increased agricultural production and farmers’ income. , rural tranquility has made a special contribution.

It is reported that the theme of this forum is “Meteorology and Food Security”. Through exchanges and discussions, the promotion, transformation and application of new achievements in meteorological and agricultural science and technology will be effectively promoted, and more powerful scientific and technological support will be provided for ensuring food security, serving rural revitalization, and achieving high-quality economic and social development.(Reporter Shen Dongxin)