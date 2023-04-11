Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 11th Question: The 8th sandstorm this year will affect many places, and there will still be sandstorms in the north in the next few days

Xinhua News Agency reporters Gao Jing and Yan Fujing

The minimum visibility in some areas of central Inner Mongolia was less than 50 meters; Beijing upgraded and issued a yellow warning signal for strong winds and a yellow warning signal for sandstorms at night on the 10th; the visibility in the main urban area of ​​Harbin, Heilongjiang was less than 1,000 meters… The dusty weather that began on the 9th has affected many provinces in my country. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue sandstorm warning at 18:00 on the 11th.

This sandstorm is the 8th large-scale sandstorm process that has occurred in my country this year, and the 5th since March. It has reached the level of sandstorm and is the second sandstorm process this year. Among the sand and dust weather this year, the sand and dust process from March 19 to 24 has the strongest intensity and the widest range of influence, reaching the level of strong sand and dust storms.

The reporter learned from the China Meteorological Administration that since April 9, southern and eastern Xinjiang, central and western Inner Mongolia, central and western Gansu, Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, northern Shandong, northern Henan, and central Jilin Sandstorms occurred successively in Hohhot, Bayannur, Alashan, Datong, Shanxi, and Beijing in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, and central and northern Liaoning, and strong sandstorms occurred locally in Xilin Gol, Baotou, Ulanchabu, Inner Mongolia, and Zhangjiakou, Hebei. .

During this dusty weather, the peak concentration of PM10 in many places in the north exceeded 2000 micrograms per cubic meter. On the 11th, as the cold air moved eastward and southward, the sand and dust weather continued to advance southward. Environmental monitoring shows that the concentration of PM10 in southern Henan, southern Shandong and other places exceeds 500 micrograms per cubic meter.

According to Gui Hailin, the chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the sand and dust weather gradually weakened from the night of the 11th to the daytime of the 12th. Affected by the southerly airflow on the 12th, there may be sand and dust backflow in Henan, Hebei and other regions, but the impact period is relatively limited.

Gui Hailin said that from the 13th to the 16th, there will still be a lot of sand and dust in Northwest China and North China. Among them, from the night of the 13th to the 14th, the sand and dust may affect Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and other places again, and we need to continue to pay attention.

Every year from March to May is the high incidence period of dust weather in my country. April is not only the time when dust processes are most frequent, but also often the strongest.

According to experts, the main causes of the sand and dust weather are as follows: First, my country’s cold air activity is still in an active period, and the Mongolian cyclone and the ground cold front generate strong winds, which provide dynamic conditions for the occurrence of sand and dust weather; The temperature rises rapidly, and the unstable air condition provides thermal conditions for sand emission; third, the precipitation in Mongolia and my country’s dust source areas was relatively low in the early stage, and the soil moisture content deviates. Dust weather occurs.

Gui Hailin pointed out that the dust weather process originated in Mongolia and the central and western Inner Mongolia of my country. When the dust in southern Mongolia passes through the arid and semi-arid regions of northern my country, the dust along the way will be replenished and the intensity will further increase.

Meteorological experts reminded that when sand and dust weather strikes, some patients with cardiovascular disease or people with allergies should minimize going out, and take protective measures when going out to prevent sand and dust from causing damage to the eyes and respiratory tract.

At the same time, relevant places should be prepared for wind and sand protection, and doors and windows should be closed in time; pay attention to the sealing of precision instruments. Affected by strong winds and other factors, the forest and grassland fire risk weather levels in eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, northern Beijing, central Heilongjiang, central Jilin, and northern Liaoning are relatively high. It is recommended that all localities strengthen management of wild fire sources and do a good job in the investigation and rectification of fire risk hidden points .

Gui Hailin also reminded that sand and dust are usually accompanied by strong winds. In some places, special attention should be paid to the reinforcement of outdoor structures or billboards. People who work outdoors at high altitudes should stop working or strengthen safety protection. Passers-by should pay attention to falling objects. In addition, sand and dust will cause wind erosion and desertification of the land, so it is necessary to strengthen the protection of farmland.