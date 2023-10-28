The 8th World Selenium Capital (Enshi) Selenium Products Expo and Trade Fair showcases over 4,000 high-quality selenium-containing products

The 8th “Selenium Expo” Opens with Over 4,000 High-Quality Products

October 28, 2023 – Enshi, Hubei: The 8th World Selenium Capital (Enshi) Selenium Products Expo and Selenium Science and Technology Innovation and Development Conference commenced in Enshi, Hubei. With more than 400 companies participating, this year’s “Selenium Expo” showcased over 4,000 selenium-containing high-quality products. The event also witnessed the signing of 22 key investment projects, with a total planned investment of 26 billion yuan. Moreover, 52 purchase agreements were reached, amounting to 1.1 billion yuan.

The three-day event will host various activities, including the academicians’ selenium forum, selenium industry development seminar, selenium district roundtable, and the 5th China Green Agriculture and Food Nutrition Summit Forum. Other events comprise investment signing ceremonies, selenium scientific and technological achievements trading and auction, famous selenium product licensing ceremony, cloud selenium expo, and county and city special promotion.

Since its inception in 2014, Hubei Enshi has successfully organized seven World Selenium Capital (Enshi) Selenium Products Expos and Trade Fairs. This cumulative effort has resulted in 142 investment projects signed, with a total planned investment of 70.3 billion yuan. The expos have also played a vital role in promoting domestic selenium capabilities, with 242 “China‘s Famous Selenium Products” and 263 “Selenium Products with Chinese Characteristics” being selected nationwide.

The “Selenium Expo” is an essential platform for promoting the selenium industry in China. With remarkable achievements in the past, it continues to attract manufacturers, investors, and industry experts from around the world. Enshi, known as the World Selenium Capital, has become a significant hub for selenium-related innovation and development.

The Expo has proven to be a driving force behind the growth of the selenium industry, contributing to the local economy and the overall development of the sector. With the successful opening of the 8th “Selenium Expo,” it is anticipated that Enshi’s position as the World Selenium Capital will be further solidified.

The event is supported by the China News Network and is expected to boost Hubei’s standing as a leader in selenium technology. With its wealth of selenium resources and continuous efforts in research and development, Enshi is set to play a critical role in advancing the selenium industry both in China and globally.

Editor in charge:[Liu Xingchen]

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. If it is used without written permission, our company will pursue its legal responsibility in accordance with the law.

Share this: Facebook

X

