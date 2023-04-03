The cherry blossoms are blooming and beautiful, and the green willows are intoxicating in the wind. On the morning of April 2, the 9th China (Hebi) Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival “Romantic Cherry Blossom Fumei Crane City” was grandly opened in New Century Plaza. Jia Lianchao, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial People’s Congress, Meng Man, vice chairman (concurrently) of the All-China Women’s Federation and member of the Party Committee of the Minzu University of China, Hai Xia, deputy director of the management center, announcer in the chief editor’s office of CCTV, and research librarian of the National Library of Ancient Books Ren Yifei and other special guests; Wang Zhongtian, Director of the Economic Committee of the Provincial CPPCC; Sun Bin, President of Henan Open University; Gao Yaling, former first-level inspector of the Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative Federation; Ma Fuguo, secretary of the Hebi Municipal Party Committee, Zhao Hongyu, mayor, Feng Fangxi, chairman of the CPPCC, Li Jun, Wang Zehua, Shao Qiyi, Zhang Aifang, Li Xiaoli; from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Experimental School, Guests from the Aksu region of Xinjiang and comrades in charge of relevant municipal departments attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony of this year’s Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival is specially invited by CCTV host Haixia to preside over it. The opening ceremony kicked off with the video “The Twelve Hours of Hebi” showing the beautiful scenery of Hebi, and the dance “Qi Water Outstanding Man” with the background of Qi River and “Book of Songs” and other programs pushed the atmosphere to a climax, presenting Hebi in multiple dimensions Cultural heritage and romantic atmosphere. At the opening ceremony, the bionic flying cranes, rainbow flying cloth and pink cherry blossom balloons echoed each other in the sky, like a sea of ​​flowers, like a dream, and the beautiful and romantic atmosphere made the audience intoxicated.

After the opening ceremony, the leaders and guests who participated in the event went to Huaxia South Road, “Sakura Lane” and other places to enjoy cherry blossoms, and watched the award-winning works of the first Hebi Cultural and Creative Competition. On Huaxia South Road, known as “the most beautiful cherry blossom avenue”, there are 17 varieties of cherry blossoms blooming one step at a time, and the trees are full of red flowers, and the cherry powder is like a sea. The cherry blossom tree is decorated with romantic small wind chimes, swaying with the wind; under the cherry blossom tree, violin playing, “Every Step for Drunken Sakura” dance performance, Hanfu tour and other activities have attracted many tourists to stop and watch. Today, it is not only a place for tourists to enjoy cherry blossoms, but also a beautiful business card displayed by Hebi to the outside world.

In the ancient city of Jun County, the leaders and guests visited the Grand Canal Heritage Monument, Duanmu Hanlin Mansion, Ancient County Government Office, Haitang Valley and other historical sites, and watched the intangible cultural heritage Dapingdiao performance, Shehuo performance and Granary Intangible Cultural Heritage Achievement Exhibition, etc., the ancient city The profound cultural heritage left a deep impression on everyone.

At present, there are more than 300,000 cherry blossoms of 87 varieties in the whole city of Hebi. It is understood that the best cherry blossom viewing period and the series of activities of the Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival will last until late April, and some activities will last from April 2 to April 5.

