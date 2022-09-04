Xi’an News Network News On September 4, the Cyberspace Administration of the Xincheng District Committee held an online launching ceremony for the 2022 Ninth National Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Xi’an Xincheng District at the Xincheng Media Center.

The theme of this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Week is “Cybersecurity for the people, cybersecurity for the people”. According to the needs of the epidemic prevention and control work, the Cyberspace Administration of Xincheng District took advantage of the production and release advantages of the District Rong Media Center, and innovatively held the launching ceremony of this Cyber ​​Security Week in the form of online live broadcast. The launching ceremony set up cyber security knowledge lectures and cyber security knowledge. Answer questions online, read out the Proposal for Civilized Internet Access, etc., and advocate for netizens to surf the Internet in accordance with the law, to surf the Internet safely, and to jointly create a positive, healthy and positive Internet culture.

Next, from September 6th to 11th, Xincheng District will also hold campus day, telecommunications day, rule of law day, finance day, youth day, personal information protection day and other theme day activities to carry out campus network security, telecommunications security, With special publicity activities such as case narrative, financial network security, minor protection, and personal information protection, we will continue to expand the coverage of publicity and public awareness and participation, help citizens understand network security risks, improve protection awareness and skills, and strive to create a clear atmosphere. A positive network ecological civilization and a good network security environment for the participation of the whole people.

Text/Photo by Lei Weidong, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press