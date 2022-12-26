Original title: The Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season kicks off in Harbin and other places

Workers’ Daily client, December 25th (Reporter Zhu Yanan) On the morning of December 24th, the launching ceremony of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season was held in Harbin, Heilongjiang. Gao Zhidan, Director of the State Sports General Administration and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Liu Guoyong, Deputy Director of the State Sports General Administration, Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Acting Governor, attended the launching ceremony. Hosted by Dongsheng.

The launch ceremony of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season is hosted by the State Sports General Administration and the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Government. Set up branch venues in other places. The theme of this year’s ice and snow season is “Forge ahead in a new era and start a new journey of ice and snow sports“. The series of mass ice and snow events, by displaying the development achievements of mass ice and snow sports, showing the high-spirited spirit of the people, and looking forward to the beautiful vision of the deeper development of ice and snow sports, has formed a vivid situation of national linkage and blossoming everywhere.

At the launching ceremony, Liang Huiling delivered a welcome speech on behalf of the governor. She said that driven by the series of activities of the national public ice and snow season, the tension of Longjiang ice and snow province will be more prominent, and the influence of the ice and snow province will be further enhanced! Longjiang will take this event as an opportunity to further stimulate the enthusiasm of the masses for ice and snow sports, improve the development level of the ice and snow industry, promote the upgrading of the ice and snow economy, plan and build the SCO ice and snow sports demonstration area with high standards, and show Longjiang in the construction of a strong sports country. Acting and embodying Longjiang’s responsibility.

Deputy Director Liu Guoyong said in his speech that the “Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season” is an important working platform to carry forward the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics and demonstrate the vigorous development of China‘s ice and snow sports after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. As a major ice and snow sports province in my country, Longjiang has made great contributions to the preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics and is an important work fulcrum for promoting the sustainable development of ice and snow sports in the post-Winter Olympics period. The launch of this public ice and snow season will fully stimulate new impetus for the popularization and development of ice and snow sports, fully demonstrate the new vitality of ice and snow sports in the process of accelerating the construction of a sports power, and make China‘s ice and snow power shine more dazzlingly in the construction of a sports power.

Mr. Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, and several heads of international organizations for ice and snow events also made a special trip to make a special video speech and expressed their warm congratulations. Bach said in his speech, “Today, all Chinese winter sports enthusiasts gather together. You are an important part of writing this great chapter in Olympic history. As the great legacy of the Winter Olympics you have created, I want to encourage you to continue. Share this Olympic spirit with your friends and family. Most importantly, enjoy the ice and snow season and have a good time.” This time, Chairman Bach and the head of the International Ice and Snow Project Organization made a special trip to record a video for the 9th National Public Ice and Snow Season, It once again reflects the high attention, strong support and eager expectation of the international community, including the International Olympic Committee, for China‘s continuous promotion of the high-quality development of ice and snow sports in the post-Winter Olympics period.

With the dancing of flags representing all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country, Gao Zhidan, director of the State Sports General Administration and secretary of the party group, and Xu Qin, secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, jointly launched the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season.

The cultural and sports performances of the launching ceremony described the extraordinary achievements of China’s ice and snow sports in the past ten years in the form of sitcoms. Four seasons, from the region to the whole country. The beauty of ice and snow does not distinguish between winter and summer, north and south, each has its own beauty, and beauty is shared. In the interview session of “Dream of Ice and Snow”, Luo Zhihuan, China‘s first winter event world champion, Zhang Lizeng, a representative of grassroots coaches in Qitaihe City, and a student representative of Dongfanghong Primary School in Nancha County, Yichun City, were specially invited to work hard and fight for the future. The ice and snow gene of the country’s glory has been passed down through three generations, the old, the middle and the young. Recalling the game field 59 years ago, Mr. Luo, who was wearing the game uniform of that year, said emotionally, “The word ‘China‘ is embroidered on the sportswear, and the national emblem is embroidered on the top of the word… When the starting gun is fired, I will I feel that I have endless energy, and I think I must win, because I represent the country.” Amidst the loud singing of “Singing the Motherland”, the Ninth National Public Ice and Snow Season kicked off…

In front of the landmark building in Harbin, the Flood Control Memorial Tower, a large-scale snow sculpture themed on ice and snow sports and a 100-meter snow wall exhibition of the achievements of the national ice and snow sports attracted tourists and citizens to stop and take pictures. The Songhua River is full of snow. Ice skids, ice dragon boats, ice trays, snow globes, snow kites, and snow battles, where people play and play in the ice and snow, constitute a unique and beautiful winter scenery in the Northland. The “Nature Exploration” Ice and Snow Games, the National Snow Bike Open, the National Short Track Rally Championship and other ice and snow events fully demonstrated Longjiang’s profound ice and snow heritage and diverse ice and snow styles.

Multiple branch venues across the country were synchronized on the same day. In Qitaihe, the “City of Olympic Champions”, the 24th Primary and Secondary School Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships kicked off. On the ice of Wanbao Lake, 11 entertainment areas such as snow karting, snow football, and winter fishing were lively. Extraordinary; in Yichun, Lindu, the 12th China·Yichun Forest Ice and Snow Joy Season was grandly opened. Special tourism products such as ice and snow forest photography, hot spring health care, folk food, parent-child research and so on were fully launched. National Youth Curling League, National More than 30 ice and snow cultural, sports and tourism activities, such as the New Year’s Climbing Fitness Conference and the National Mass Ski Orienteering Challenge, have heated up the forest ice and snow joy season; From Dock No. 1 in Shanghai to Zhengda Le City in Xuhui Binjiang, from the Oriental Sports Center in Qiantan to the Magnolia Plaza in Hongkou, ice and snow sports dotted the urban life of Shanghai. In Beijing, Hebei, Shanghai, Jilin and other sub-venues, ice and snow events and activities with local characteristics and people’s favorites were carried out simultaneously, outlining a picture of healthy and happy vitality in the ice and snow.

It is reported that the “Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season” series of activities will continue until April 2023. There will be 1,499 mass ice and snow events at all levels and types of national or regional linkages planned across the country.