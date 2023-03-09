The labor reform is one of the great commitments of the National Government.

With this, changes are expected in labor costs for companies, the outsourcing of services, types of hiring, reinforced job stability and collective labor law.

“Through a document, which has recently been made public, the articles of labor reform that the National Government intends to present to Congress, with the intention of advancing structural reforms in labor law matters, have been known.

It is important to analyze the impact of these proposals for companies, micro-entrepreneurs, the informal sector, and the unemployed,” said Carlos Mario Sandoval, Lead Partner People Advisory Services, EY Colombia and Mexico.

These are some of the key points about the government’s labor reform:

Days, surcharges and licenses:

Outsourcing of services

Independent contractors: the limitation in the provision of services is sought to only specialized services, that is, services that are not related to the main activity of the contracting party. This implies the elimination of opportunities for SMEs and individuals that currently provide services in various sectors of the economy.

Added to this, the specialized contractor, who is allowed to provide services, must pay the same salaries and benefits that the user of the service has established for his own employees. This would imply an increase in the cost of services such as cleaning, surveillance, technology, maintenance, among others.

Hiring through Temporary Service Companies: the reform maintains this figure, but obliges Temporary Companies to have the same extra-legal cost scheme for temporary service users, structurally affecting the Temporary Service Companies that currently employ them formal to more than 400 thousand people.

Contract types

Fixed-term contract or for work or work: with the reform, employers will have to stipulate not only the term or work of the contract but also the specific activity that the employee is going to carry out. At the termination of the fixed-term contract or for work or labor, the employer must demonstrate that the need for hiring has disappeared.

Stability

When companies are faced with a reduction in sales, in the market, in their operations or technification, they will not be able to terminate employment contracts by paying compensation.

Pregnant women, people with any type of disability, fathers or mothers head of the family, or people who have less than 3 years to go before retiring, may only be dismissed with the authorization of a labor judge who proves just cause for termination.

When companies technify processes, they will not be able to fire the workers who carried them out, they will have the obligation to retrain them and assign them to a new position, even if they do not require it.

collective labor law

Industry or branch negotiation. The unions will be able to present petitions to unions in search of framework agreements that benefit all workers in the sector.

Ability to strike or stoppage in the workplace in the face of any non-conformity of the union.

Elimination of collective agreements despite being a legitimate form of association and negotiation for those who do not wish to join a union.

Absolute competence for the Arbitration Courts in labor matters and modification in the configuration of the lists of arbitrators.

