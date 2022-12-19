Lorenzo Pertoldi is the winner of the first literary competition “Telling about Venetian emigration”. His “Come le rondini” is the story that most convinced the jury of the prize organized by the Belluno association in the world. A story set after World War II, a period in which – in an Italy that emerged with broken bones from the dramas of the world war and the fascist dictatorship – thousands of compatriots headed to neighboring European countries (Switzerland and France above all) in search of better life condition. And it is precisely between France and the province of Belluno that the events narrated by Pertoldi unfold, in “a detailed story full of reflections, which has the merit of enriching the endless pages of a story and of many Venetian stories that have yet to be written completely” , the comment with which the selection board accompanied the assignment of the first prize to the author.

In second place Walter Basso, who with “The dreamed sky” sheds light on the living and working conditions of miners in Belgium, also investigating the relationship between a father who sacrificed himself to guarantee a future for a son who only when it is too late realizes what the parent has done for him. Third Roberta Bassani Federizzi with “Health, faith and memories”: a bridge between the Great Emigration of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century to Brazil (where the author resides) and a current situation in which the new generations, descendants of those men and those women, maintain a strong link with their overseas origins.

The first three classified will receive a cash prize of 500 (first), 300 (second) and 200 (third). To all the finalists – fourth Antonella Schena with “And the rocks are watching”, fifth Sara Piazza with “Salvarsi”, sixth Daniela Emmi with “L’ultimo caffè”, seventh Giuliano Dall’Ò with “The miracle”, eighth Fabrizio Ruffini with “The return suitcase”, ninth Patricia Lucio with “A love from the Dolomites to the Andes: a Belluno heart cannot surrender” and tenth Francesco Noventa with “Youth denied” – two copies of the book, published by Bellunesi in the world editions, which collects the 10 most voted works.