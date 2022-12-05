05 December 2022 10:14

At first glance Iranian women should have every reason to cheer. The morality police, responsible for the murder of Mahsa Jina Amini in September by a lock of hair out of place, should no longer be on duty.

The conditional remains obligatory, because, as always happens in these circumstances, the announcement was not entirely clear. The prosecutor of the Islamic Republic Javad Montazeri has let it be understood, but other sources have denied it. A sign of embarrassment in a context marked by the youth revolt that has been going on for more than two months.

Prudence is also essential because women will remain exposed to the whims of the regime. In fact, the law has not changed (the veil remains mandatory) and all the forces of order have the possibility of applying it, even if in recent weeks many women have abandoned the veil with total impunity.

Global protest

Having said that, it is clear that the regime has taken a step back. It is a sign of the fact that, although he has not given up on imposing his law, the balance of forces is not in his favour.

It would be surprising if this simple concession put an end to the movement. The revolt was born from the death of Mahsa Jina Amini, but as the days went by it went beyond the simple claim to the veil, becoming a global protest by the Islamic Republic and the supreme leader Ali Khamenei.