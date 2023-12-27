The absence of culture – El Vicentino

San Vicente has a rich history and an excellent cultural background since it was the birthplace of illustrious people, it was the capital of the country, it was one of the first 4 departments when the Republic of El Salvador was formed, in its cemetery it has 3 former presidents of the country and a long list of notable citizens who raised the name of the city, however we can see how with the passage of time the authorities they have had have not given it the necessary importance to make the following generations aware of that rich history of illustrious people, even up to the natural tragedies that mark us as a city, since the victims of the disasters of 1936, 2001 and then the people of the landslides rest there.

For many, importance should be given to other things that fulfill political expectations, ideologically it serves to keep their fans with admiration for those they venerate as heroes, the founder of the right-wing party up to a bust and the left-wing party up to a bust of Ché Guevara. They did it in other municipalities and it is something very funny since at the local level there are people who contributed to the culture of the country and they don’t even know it, people with university studies are consulted and have such funny answers and that is also worrying because they They will be able to teach their children about general culture, it reads strongly but is real and palpable.

People who are fans of political parties and do not know about local history. We must understand that history as such forges our identity as citizens of a certain place and what we contribute to the nation in our case. There are examples of cemeteries that are as elegant as they are attractive in many places in the world which have a local importance to get to know their people and the world, which even entrepreneurs have their part in those places, tourist guides and other people who contribute to history to form local identity, when we see What happened in the cemetery of the city of San Vicente de Austria y Lorenzana we can notice that they ignore the reason for the name Austria and Lorenzana, there you notice so much.

A cemetery keeps the citizen memory of towns, events and contributions to society and that should give it a great degree of importance, however that popular saying that says “The dead goes to the hole and the living to the joy” is worth more than that. It is true that it is given another connotation that comes to the topic, since many simply throw dirt on their own local history. The Vincentian cemetery has a good number of remains of people from the Middle East, Italians, Spaniards among other nationalities, however it’s not important.

It should be noted that if long ago during the time when there were billions of aid to the governments that supposedly gave importance to the population, the municipal authorities of the 14 departmental capitals would have allocated the reconstruction and/or maintenance of their cemeteries. If there was history for the following generations, the respect due to children and young people in those places would be formed, but now it is easier to complain or laugh at the places of eternal rest, there they have the result of the absence of culture.

NASP

Nestor Alfredo Serrano Pacas.

I thank you again for this return to OPINION of this good digital medium. Greetings and blessings for each of my fellow citizens, as well as the best vibes.

