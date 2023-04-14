Linguist Claudio Marazzini, president of the Accademia della Crusca, expressed his concern about the total marginalization of the Italian language in Italy, particularly in the university environment, in a speech published on the website of the secular Florentine institution.

Marazzini exhorted to fight with determination the cases of marginalization of the Italian language, which occur above all when it is removed from above by the Italians themselves.

Marazzini expressed concern over the bill presented to the Chamber of Deputies by Fabio Rampelli of FdI, entitled “Provisions for the protection and promotion of the Italian language and establishment of a committee for the protection, promotion and enhancement of the Italian language” , which has sparked controversy over the idea of ​​introducing fines for using English words.

Marazzini stressed the importance of distinguishing the fight against the use of the single English word from the fight against the abuse of English in the public social communication of state institutions.

According to the president of the Accademia della Crusca, the bill overlooked “interesting and rather new elements, although present in the law”, such as the question of employment contracts in Italian, which deserves to be examined by labor law experts .

Marazzini underlined that in a climate of globalization and a strong presence of multinationals operating in Italy, the constraint of the employment contract also drawn up in Italian could be a guarantee not to be overlooked. Even before an economic sanction, in cases of violation one could think of the simple nullity of the act, which is certainly effective.

Marazzini invited to pay attention to the real game played in universities, identifying the different levels and areas of discrimination of the Italian language. The president of the Accademia della Crusca has identified at least three: discrimination in university bureaucracy, discrimination in university teaching and discrimination in university research.

Marazzini denounced the use of English in the university bureaucracy, which prevents the use of Italian in applications for international, national and local funding, all of which must be submitted exclusively in English. The professor stated that the choice of English exclusively has been imposed in recent years, with the most imaginative motivations, and even sometimes invoking the principle that the judgment of foreign evaluators is always and certainly a guarantee of impartiality, regardless of competence and specificity, which instead for certain searches would necessarily also require knowledge of Italian.

Marazzini, therefore, proposed to clearly distinguish the introduction of English terms in the daily common use of speakers from the abuse of English in the public social communication of state institutions.