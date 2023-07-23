The Acceleration of Water Conservancy Infrastructure Construction and the Importance of Local Government Special Debt

Title: Accelerated Construction of Water Conservancy Infrastructure Provides Vital Support for China‘s Economy

Subtitle: Increased investment in water conservancy projects crucial for economic recovery

By Du Yumeng Han Yu

Since the beginning of this year, China has witnessed a significant acceleration in the construction of water conservancy infrastructure, which has been instrumental in supporting the country’s ongoing economic recovery. Vice Minister Wang Daoxi of the Ministry of Water Resources recently presided over a meeting to discuss the scheduling of water conservancy infrastructure construction. In his directives, he emphasized the need for water conservancy departments at all levels to take stronger measures to ensure the completion of annual goals and tasks.

The construction of water conservancy infrastructure is not only vital for China‘s economic and social development but also plays a crucial role in managing water resources, flood prevention, and agriculture, industry, and urban water usage. As the country’s demands for water resources management and disaster prevention continue to rise, it is expected that there will be a growing need for water conservancy investments. The accelerated investment in this sector will also drive overall infrastructure investment.

According to data from the Ministry of Water Resources, in the first half of this year, a total of 17,600 new water conservancy projects were initiated across the country, with an investment scale of 720.8 billion yuan. This marked an increase of 3,707 projects compared to the same period last year, with a corresponding investment scale of 111.3 billion yuan. Of these projects, 1,095 had an investment scale exceeding 100 million yuan. Furthermore, the first half of this year witnessed the highest number of major water conservancy projects being initiated in history. In terms of investments, national spending on water conservancy construction in the first half of the year reached 783.2 billion yuan, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year. This level of investment exceeds that of previous years. Additionally, in the first half of this year, national investment in water conservancy construction amounted to 525.4 billion yuan, reflecting an 18.1% increase year-on-year.

Tian Lihui, the dean of the Financial Development Research Institute of Nankai University, highlighted that the accelerated investment in water conservancy construction would not only boost overall infrastructure investment but also improve agricultural productivity, leading to increased output and quality of agricultural products. This, in turn, would promote agricultural development and augment farmers’ income. Furthermore, the sector’s growth would drive the development of industries such as water conservancy projects, building materials, and mechanical equipment, ultimately enhancing the overall economy.

The Ministry of Water Resources revealed that 24 major water conservancy projects were initiated across 14 provinces and autonomous regions in the first half of this year, with an investment scale exceeding 100 billion yuan.

Looking ahead, Zhang Xiangwei, the director of the Planning and Planning Department of the Ministry of Water Resources, stated that the ministry would vigorously pursue the preliminary work of major water conservancy projects. The aim is to start a new batch of initiatives in the second half of the year, ensuring the sustained momentum and progress of water conservancy infrastructure construction.

Although local authorities have been taking measures to implement special bonds for water conservancy construction, the scale of implementation has decreased compared to the same period last year in certain areas. To address this issue, the Department of Planning and Planning of the Ministry of Water Resources emphasized the importance of fully understanding the current situation and challenges faced by water conservancy departments at all levels. There is a need for serious efforts to implement local government special bonds. The meeting further called for intensified efforts, including improved record-keeping, appointment of dedicated personnel, close monitoring of projects included in the list of local government special bond preparation, and proactive implementation to ensure the completion of annual goals and tasks.

Yu Xiaoming predicts that water conservancy investment will remain strong in the second half of the year. However, Tian Lihui rightly advises that while the current plans for water conservancy investment are progressing well, capital supervision and project quality oversight must be strengthened in the next stage of construction to ensure the effectiveness and safety of these investments.

