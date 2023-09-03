The access road to the Los Picachos ecological and technological park was reopened, normalized transportation of solid waste – news

Popayán was on the verge of a health emergency due to a community blockade for 84 hours, there was an agreement with the Mayor’s Office and IGAD.

This time the protest, which prevented Urbaser from providing the solid waste collection and final disposal service, originated from the high cadastral valuation of rural properties in western Popayán.

After several meetings, the Municipal Administration, the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute (IGAC) and the leaders of the Protestant communities reached several agreements related to the revision of the cadastral valuation in this area of ​​the municipality.

In the first place, the IGAC promised to review the existing claims and the new ones presented by the citizens, and in the cases in which inconsistencies are found, the respective adjustment will be made.

This entity will also advise citizens who want to make requests for revision of the cadastral appraisal. By October 24 at the latest, a copy of the administrative acts that reflect the adjustments must be delivered to the Popayán Treasury Department, which will issue the new property tax receipts for taxpayers.

The mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos López, will deliver to the monitoring table the administrative act that will extend until December 20, 2023, the term to access the discounts established for the payment of said tax. The Municipal Administration also undertook to submit to the Municipal Council a draft Agreement to modify the rates of land for agricultural use, and it was agreed that the communities in the area of ​​influence of the “Los Picachos” sanitary landfill will continue to have access to 50% of discount on property tax. Finally, the monitoring table, made up of the Mayor’s Office, the IGAC and representatives of the communities, will continue the work of verifying compliance with the commitments.

Urbaser reactivated operation

For its part, Urbaser announced the reactivation of traffic on the road that leads to the final disposal site in the capital of Cauca. He indicated that after 84 hours of blockade, the communities gave way, a situation that allows this company to reactivate the waste collection operation of the city and municipalities of the department of Cauca.

“We appreciate the collaboration of the community and as of this moment we have total normality in the operation, we are stabilizing all the neighborhoods and areas of the city. At Urbaser Popayán, we are committed to the development and well-being of the capital of Cauca. We will be reporting the news in the provision of the collection service in a timely manner, trusting that it can continue to be presented as normal and without setbacks,” Urbaser said in a statement.

