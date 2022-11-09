«Thank you for saving me, I will be grateful to you for life». Words entrusted to a letter, written by hand, from Silvia Favaro, a 29-year-old employee of Carbonera.

He addressed her to the fire brigade command (a similar one also to the director general of Ulss 2, Francesco Benazzi) to thank them for the intervention a few months ago. The girl, the victim of a serious accident last May 26 on the border between Villorba and Carbonera, was extracted from the sheets of the car. A very delicate operation, which lasted over an hour. An operation that saved Silvia’s life. Then the tunnel of five months of hospitalization, two in intensive care at Ca ‘Foncello and three for rehabilitation in Motta di Livenza. She saw the light of her last October 26, when she was discharged and returned to her family, in the arms of her parents and her boyfriend.

In the letter, short but intense, Silvia says: “After exactly five months in hospital and two in intensive care, where I underwent three operations, I am here to write for the first time in person, to thank the members of the brigade team. fire that saved my life. They intervened in a timely manner, nine minutes after the call they arrived at the scene of the accident and for more than 40 minutes they managed to extract me from the sheets, putting me to safety. My family and I will be grateful to you for life. ”

Silvia was supposed to get married on September 3, but the wedding was postponed. What matters is that Silvia is now well, even if the rehabilitation process is not yet finished. Certainly he had already seen her light on the evening of May 26th, when the firefighters had pulled her out of her car which ended up off the road in Via Capitello. Her Fiat Punto had hit a gas column and overturned. It was almost 20, she was returning from work. A road that he traveled every day, to go to and from the Coldiretti di San Vendemiano. A crash, a very violent bang.

After five months in the hospital, the idea of ​​the letter. Her father Evezio posted it and yesterday Giuseppe Costa, provincial fire brigade commander, wanted to read it to reporters: «The best satisfaction a firefighter can receive. Taking action in a car accident is very painful. We happened, even recently, to see torn bodies. Sometimes, to cure the mood, psychological paths are needed ».

And if Silvia has made it, almost 60 people in the Marca – since the beginning of the year – unfortunately not. On the subject of road accidents, Captain Costa made an appeal: «We run more and more, there is no awareness of the importance of driving prudence. Do not get into your car after drinking a few glasses of wine, as this will alter the perception of danger. And don’t use cell phones, which are a source of distraction: when driving, put them in the back seat ».