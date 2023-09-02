The Accountability of the entities will change, they will have to answer to the people

The Administrative Department of the Public Function presented the commitment of the National Government, to transform the accountability of public entities, where, based on dialogue and integration, communities can inquire about the issues that interest them and the entities provide answers. clear.

The new approach focuses on the care of the public and the effective articulation between the entities and the citizens, the towns and the communities for an effective development of the strategies of accountability on the part of the entities.

“With this new approach we want entities to be accountable using the forms and language of the communities they serve so that the information is understandable. We do not want it to be a mechanical act to comply with the norm, but to become a space for dialogue and construction between the entities and the communities to sincerely and transparently review the progress of the entities that are by and for the citizens ”, commented Aura Isabel Mora, director of Participation, Transparency and Citizen Service of Public Function.

To meet this objective, the Government has trained 3,472 citizens in social control of public management, of which 1,580 are women, 479 belong to ethnic groups and 458 are young people, in this way it is sought that the communities are interested in the care of the public.

In addition, the National Accountability System was presented to the public, which seeks to promote the formulation, implementation and development of institutional accountability strategies in order to encourage transparency of State entities and the right to information. public.

The National Accountability System is made up of 13 active territorial committees and 30 activated nodes, spaces in which different national and territorial entities participate to render accounts and respond to citizen needs.

Within this new logic on the form of accountability, entities of the national and territorial order, civil society organizations, NGOs, local action boards, citizen oversight bodies and universities were invited to participate in the challenge “United we take care of the public ” to build new forms of accountability.

The objective of this challenge, developed by the National Accountability System, is for the participating entities to propose creative solutions to the challenges that arise in the accountability processes, so that in this way spaces for dialogue are created that promote effective participation of the communities in each phase of these processes.

Accountability seeks transparency in public administration, revealing the management of entities and their proper administration of public resources in order to improve the services provided to citizens.

To this end, it promotes spaces for dialogue between the community and the State in which information on their actions regarding decisions, actions and results of public management is transmitted.

Source: Public Function Communications

