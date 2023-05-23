The accounts of the Popular University of Cesar, according to Rober Romero

The Popular University of Cesar, UPCwent through a budget deficit in the second half of 2022, as stated Robert Romerothe rector, upon arrival at the institution of higher education.

In an interview with this publishing house, Romero explained how the accounts of the alma mater are, the advances in high-quality accreditation and the challenges that the entity has had in terms of security.

Among the latest news that the UPC has given is the high quality accreditation of 3 programs, how long were these processes late?

The visit for the accreditation of the Electronic Engineering program had been received in 2021 and to date the accreditation had not been delivered. Regarding the Agroindustrial Engineering program, we received the visit last year.

What we did was achieve, with the Ministry, speed up these processes, meet the requirements that they were asking of us, and above all, comply with the indicators, which was what made it easier for us to obtain 3 accreditations this year.

We had lost the qualified registration of the Nursing program, we recovered it and we achieved accreditation in record time.

What are the programs that are waiting for accreditation?

Accreditation is a voluntary process, when one meets the quality conditions, they request it from the Ministry of Education.

We are waiting for the Ministry to assign us pairs for the Microbiology program, which we also had the qualified registration expired and we were not offering it. We also hope to accredit the Bachelor of Mathematics very soon.

In the rest we are a little behind, we are strengthening the laboratories, improving the academic conditions, the organization, the teachers; because when we link teachers for 10 months it is precisely to facilitate the accreditation of these programs.

The idea is that we can accredit the largest number of programs, I have a goal of 8. We currently offer 22 undergraduate programs, 17 postgraduate programs, 6 master’s degrees, and 2 doctorates.

The other goal is institutional accreditation. What do you need to achieve that recognition?

We must have at least 7 accredited programs to be able to accredit the institution in high quality.

Around 90% of undergraduate students have discounts on their tuition, how is the transfer of resources by the national and departmental governments going?

We are doing very well on that topic. In fact, around 90% of our students have tuition benefits, either because of free, which is the national policy, or because of the Fedecesar scholarship program that we rescued. When we arrived at the University, it was dammed.

We never stopped offering the benefit, but the departmental government was not turning. We managed to get the resources for 2021 transferred to us this year and we are waiting for some transfers for 2022. In the next few days I aspire to sign the specific agreement for this year’s scholarships.

With the free program we managed to get the Ministry to modify the method of transferring the resources because when we arrived, that was one of the big financial problems because the Ministry transferred the enrollment resources at the end of the semester, when we had already generated some expenses of teachers, public services and so on.

For this year, the Ministry accelerated the transfers and today it is not demanding that we enroll the students, but it is enough that we certify the academic offer and they give us 80%, and then 20%, which is enough to make the adjustment of the bills.

How many are the resources of the Fedecesar scholarships and those that the national government revolves directly?

The Fedecesar scholarship resource for this year is around $2,000 million and for free we are receiving, on average, $13,000 million. Previously, these resources were paid by the students themselves when they enrolled.

You spoke of a budget deficit at the UPC last year, how are the accounts now?

Last year we found a deficit because of the $32,000 million that was budgeted for 2022, we only had $6,000 million for the second semester, that is, there was bad budget planning because practically everything that had been budgeted for the year, in the first semester.

This year we have limited ourselves to spending what corresponds to us in one semester, we had to look for an additional resource because by hiring teachers for 10 months, we had to get $14,000 million more.

Would that bad planning mean, in some way, corruption?

No. It is bad planning, I cannot say that the resources were diverted, they were lost, but rather that more was spent than what had to be spent. Why was more spent? Because with last year’s budget, the social benefits of the previous year had to be paid.

And yes, suddenly it was necessary to be more austere when preparing the staff of occasional teachers and professors. We managed to level out by assigning more hours to permanent professors and we tried to reduce the payroll of occasional professors and professors.

Is there any debt to the teachers?

We have no debt with any teacher, in fact, since November we are paying them before the 30th, as they normally pay public servants.

How much is the total budget of the University for this year?

The budget that the Nation transfers to us is more than $62 billion, of which $61 billion are for operating expenses and more than $1,244 million for investment.

Own resources are more than $51 billion and for UPC stamp resources for this year we have $8 billion. In total, the budget is over $121,666 million.

How is the identification system progressing to avoid the infiltrations that we have seen of people who harm the structure of the University?

We found a serious problem of insecurity at the University, we recorded cases of people carrying firearms and there were impacts, bladed weapons and fights. This is due to the fact that there were no entry controls and the presence of strangers to the institution.

Today there are controls through the fingerprint and the card, only students, teachers or any visitor who is going to do a business are entering, but not everyone without control.

This also allowed us to reduce the problem of theft of motorcycle and bicycle parts, but also fights and surely possible micro-trafficking.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista