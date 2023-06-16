The actor Jorge Aravena also threw Carolina Tejera

The Venezuelan-Peruvian actor Jorge Aravena also spoke out against the criticism emanating from Carolina Tejera, who, although she did not mention her, has been the first public figure to disagree with the return of telenovelas to Venezuela at the hands of Hispanomedia and Venevisión.

“I really do not understand, I think that all of us, or at least the vast majority should be happy that the market for dramatic productions in Venezuela is reopening, it is almost impossible for all of us to participate in the first one, I still belong to the acting staff from Daniel Ferrer and Hispanomedio, I was not required, imagine if all of us who did not call us got angry and went out to criticize, “said the Venezuelan talent.

Jorge Aravena, actor

Jorge Aravena and Scarlett Ortiz

In the Instagram accounts of shows where Aravena’s comment has been published, the support of some of the cast of “Dramáticas” has been seen, as in the case of the protagonist Scarlet Ortiz, who replied “@jorgearavenam Thank youssss! That’s why I love you so much my Prota! You are a good human being,” stressed the actress.

Jorge Aravena and Scarlet Ortiz protagonists of Secreto de amor

Carolina Tejera’s controversial comment unleashed a series of discomforts in the actors participating in the soap opera and although few have spoken about it who did, it was its producer Daniel Ferrer clarifying to the actress that she was not invited.

Greetings Carolina Tejera, I deeply regret your message, but it is more than respectable. The reality, among other things, is that you were not invited to participate in the project at any time, surely it is the first reason why you are not there”the Zulian started.

The productions to Venezuela return in style by the hand of Venevisión and Hispanomedio and with a cast that will mark the restart of the dramatic and national spectacle.

