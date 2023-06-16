Home » The actor Jorge Aravena also threw Carolina Tejera
News

The actor Jorge Aravena also threw Carolina Tejera

by admin
The actor Jorge Aravena also threw Carolina Tejera

Jorge Aravena Venezuelan-Peruvian actor has more than 30 years of career in television

The Venezuelan-Peruvian actor Jorge Aravena also spoke out against the criticism emanating from Carolina Tejera, who, although she did not mention her, has been the first public figure to disagree with the return of telenovelas to Venezuela at the hands of Hispanomedia and Venevisión.

“I really do not understand, I think that all of us, or at least the vast majority should be happy that the market for dramatic productions in Venezuela is reopening, it is almost impossible for all of us to participate in the first one, I still belong to the acting staff from Daniel Ferrer and Hispanomedio, I was not required, imagine if all of us who did not call us got angry and went out to criticize, “said the Venezuelan talent.

actor jorge aravena also pitched to carolina tejera laverdaddemonagas.com actor jorge aravena also pitched to carolina tejera laverdaddemonagas.com image
Jorge Aravena, actor

Jorge Aravena and Scarlett Ortiz

In the Instagram accounts of shows where Aravena’s comment has been published, the support of some of the cast of “Dramáticas” has been seen, as in the case of the protagonist Scarlet Ortiz, who replied “@jorgearavenam Thank youssss! That’s why I love you so much my Prota! You are a good human being,” stressed the actress.

Jorge Aravena
Jorge Aravena and Scarlet Ortiz protagonists of Secreto de amor

Carolina Tejera’s controversial comment unleashed a series of discomforts in the actors participating in the soap opera and although few have spoken about it who did, it was its producer Daniel Ferrer clarifying to the actress that she was not invited.

Greetings Carolina Tejera, I deeply regret your message, but it is more than respectable. The reality, among other things, is that you were not invited to participate in the project at any time, surely it is the first reason why you are not there”the Zulian started.

See also  Green pass and events, prefectures and police headquarters on red alert

The productions to Venezuela return in style by the hand of Venevisión and Hispanomedio and with a cast that will mark the restart of the dramatic and national spectacle.

Also read: Producer of “Dramatics” sang them to Carolina Tejera: You were not invited

You may also like

The signing ceremony of the 32nd Harbin Fair...

Juneteenth Reflections From Alkermes’ Harold Weekes, Sr. Director,...

Khurram Dastgir will give a targeted subsidy of...

Works will finally finish on Avenida De Greiff,...

Rescue workers threatened with knives by 70-year-olds

If Russian oil was not cheap, why were...

Live! Minute by minute of the match between...

The beauty of the countryside｜From “thousands of projects”...

Champions League 2023/24: Los pots, dates and more...

The National Jujitsu Championship will start from July...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy