An actor who returned to work in Starbucks after starring in a movie he ended up going to the Oscarsince the film won an award.

James Martin was one of the main stars of An Irish Goodbyethe dramatic short film about two brothers who are reunited after the death of their mother.

The film must have been pretty decent, since it was nominated for Oscar for “Best Short Film,” and one would expect someone who starred in such a well-regarded film to head to Hollywood.

However, James no, since after finishing the filming he returned to work in a branch of Starbucks in Belfast, while the actor also works as a chef at an Italian restaurant.

The actor, who has Down syndrome, said it was “nice” to remain humble and continue to serve customers, something he had “been doing for a long time.”

Yet while staying humble between acting, James got the entire Oscar crowd singing “happy birthday” to him when he took the stage.

James, along with his co-star Seamus O’Hara and An Irish Goodbye directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley, took the stage to collect the award for best short film.

While on stage, Berkley announced to the audience that it was James’s birthday, and the crowd broke into chants after being prompted by the people on stage.

Ivan, father of James, said his son was very sure that An Irish Goodbye he would do well at the awards, and the actor told his father “don’t worry, I have a feeling we’re going to be nominated.”

As it turns out, James “went to the Oscars pretty convinced he was going to win,” and his dad said the actor was “just convinced” things were going to work out for him.

For his part, the best actor award went to the much-loved Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale, who received a round of applause after his victory.

Fraser’s fans have called it the highlight of the “Renaissance,” the revival of the actor’s career after a difficult period in his life.

Viewers were also curious about Morgan Freeman and the glove on his left hand, identified as a “compression glove” that the superstar has been wearing since he was involved in a car accident in 2008.

Who did not have such a good night was the presenter of the Oscar, Jimmy Kimmelwho made a fool of himself by trying to ask Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala her opinion on whether Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.

ENLACE ORIGINAL: Actor who went back to working at Starbucks after starring in movie wins an Oscar (unilad.com)

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2022/06/16/fifa-define-escenarios-para-copa-del-mundo-2026/