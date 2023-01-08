Home News The actress Margherita Laterza: “On the set, a producer touched and humiliated me”
News

The actress Margherita Laterza: “On the set, a producer touched and humiliated me”

by admin
The actress Margherita Laterza: “On the set, a producer touched and humiliated me”

Hundreds of stories have emerged in recent years: directors, directors of photography, producers, take advantage of their role to implement sexual harassment on actresses, costume designers, assistant directors. In the chorus of voices, even that of the actress rises Margaret Laterza34 years old, daughter of the publisher Giuseppe: “Violence in our world – she underlines – has been normalized: working with the body the line between licit and illicit is thin, if you complain it’s you who misunderstood”.
The third

See also  M5s: the meeting of the national council concluded

You may also like

The revolt of the harassed actresses: “Enough, in...

Zhang Wenhong: Widespread infection is happening and many...

Identity and Friuli at the crossroads

Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the...

Modena, 19, dies crashing into the wall of...

Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the...

Road accidents, Polstrada: growing in 2022 but decreasing...

The 2023 Spring Festival travel season will officially...

Italy lottery 2023: all the second and third...

Continuous snowfall and strong cold air in northern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy