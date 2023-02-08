Home News The actress told how her experience in Mexico was after, apparently, being held by a “Colombian”
The actress told how her experience in Mexico was after, apparently, being held by a "Colombian"

The actress told how her experience in Mexico was after, apparently, being held by a “Colombian”

The Colombian actress Nina Caicedo told through social networks how her experience was in Mexico after being held in a room at the Cancun airport for arriving in that country from Colombia.

Mexico is one of the countries with greater migratory control towards Colombians in recent yearsgiven that, according to reports, the Mexican authorities have treated some compatriots in a derogatory manner.

Proof of this was the treatment received by the Chocoana actress, Nina Caicedo, recognized for working in productions such as The white slave, Nurses, The girl and Sugar, who made a trip to Mexican territory, but it was not what he expected.

According to the testimony of the aforementioned, who published a storytime on her Instagram profile, the artist traveled to Mexico to celebrate her birthdaybut upon arrival at the Cancun International Airport, Quintana Roo, they sent her to a room.

As the woman explained, immigration control workers took her to a roomapparently, together with other Colombians detained without giving explanations.

“It’s a horrible place, a dungeon full of mattresses and walls with holes from which rats came out. From inside he shouted that “why did they leave us locked up as criminals” and those from Immigration made fun of it,” Caicedo told a national media outlet.

At the same time, explained that there were about 50 people detained, apparently, those who did not receive good treatment by the Mexican authorities and always made fun of them, showing an alleged case of xenophobia.

The actress concluded by saying that after she was locked up, The Mexicans told her, among mockery, that she could not enter the country and she was returned to Colombia, despite the fact that, in the words of Nina Caicedo, he had all the papers in order.

Finally, the National Migration Institute indicated that the young woman was prevented from entering because had an unresolved procedure since 2018, however, he did not explain details about the other Colombians who were allegedly denied entry.

See the storytime of the Colombian actress, Nina Caicedo, held in Mexico

