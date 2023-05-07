The administration of Martín Sánchez was insensitive, treacherous and violent towards the market vendors

Jader Cuesta Hinestroza

The municipal administration of Quibdó has demonstrated, once again, its lack of commitment and sensitivity towards the stationary vendors in the market place. This week, without prior notice and arbitrarily, it removed the roofs that protected their products and their humanity, exposing them to the elements of the weather and leaving them in a vulnerable and insecure situation.

This improvised and violent measure is not only an attack on the rights of sellers, but also affects consumers who come to the market place in search of fresh, quality products. It is unacceptable for the municipal administration to make unilateral decisions without taking into account the needs of those who make the market place a vital space for the local economy.

It is time for the municipal administration to listen to the demands of the vendors and offer them an effective and fair solution that allows them to continue with their economic activity and at the same time respects the public space. This could include the allocation of adequate and safe spaces for the sale of their products, the implementation of protection and security measures, and support for the formalization of their commercial activities.

It is necessary to build a Quibdó 24-40 development agenda where the infrastructure works required in the city are planned and of course the market place is one of the priorities, a market place that is located equidistant from the periphery, with a large parking lot, with comfortable and sufficient stalls, a food court, commercial premises and a large hall for events, with easy access to the products that arrive by the river and those that come by road, a market square large enough to house the different butcher shops, fish shops, legume shops, groceries that are located in Alameda Reyes and of course the stationary vendors on this same street.

The market place must be a space that generates employment, boosts the economy, culture and tourism, where the most typical and autochthonous of Quibdó and Chocó is displayed.

We cannot allow improvisation and violence to be the norm in our city. Quibdó is a city that deserves to be saved. We cannot allow their indifference and ineffectiveness with them to lead to ruin. It is time to act, to come together as citizens to demand solutions and make our voices heard. LET’S SAVE QUIBDÓ, let’s save its people, its culture and its future. It is time to take action and fight for what is right. We cannot stand idly by while our city falls apart. LET’S SAVE QUIBDÓ, let’s save it together.

Postscript: Mrs. Indira’s cries of despair and impotence reflect the general feeling of Quibdoseños. Hence, said fragment of the video went viral on different social networks. LET’S SAVE QUIBDÓ and build a city of a million OPPORTUNITIES.