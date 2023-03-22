Electronic flag – Rabat Khadouj Kannou, Director General of the Urban Agency of Rabat-Salé, presented the results of the Agency’s work for the year 2022 and its work program for the period between 2023 and 2025, during the activities of the 20th session of the Administrative Council of the Urban Agency of Rabat-Salé, hosted by the headquarters of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Governorate, yesterday, Monday. March 20th.

The presentation included presenting the results that have been achieved thanks to the efforts made with the parties, and within the framework of governance for sustainable and safe reconstruction.

During her presentation, Kenno confirmed the involvement of the Urban Agency of Rabat and Salé in the national projects, especially in keeping pace with the activation of the Cities without shantytowns program, through the preparation of sectoral planning designs that guarantee the provision and diversification of housing while providing job opportunities and ensuring the utility structure and accessibility.

During the same presentation, the Director General of the Agency revealed that the follow-up coverage of the construction documents reached 80% until the end of 2022. During the same year, general directions were set for the preparation of the Rabat urban planning design.

Kno stressed the need to increase the approval rate and reduce study deadlines in the context of permit applications for building, fragmentation, division and the creation of residential groups, to encourage investment and the policy of proximity.

Khaddouj Knou added that the Agency has embarked on the process of engaging in digital transformation workshops for the Urban Agency of Rabat and Salé by preparing interactive platforms of interest in urban management and planning, and devoting the principles of good governance related to the establishment of indicators to track the implementation of the tasks of the Urban Agency as well as the rationalization of expenditures, the policy approach of communication and openness, especially to countries. African.

After discussing all the points on the agenda of the session, the council, chaired by the general secretary of the sector of reconstruction and preparation of the national territory, and attended by the general secretary of the wilaya of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, the head of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, and the heads of territorial collectivities, professional chambers and decentralized services, unanimously approved Its members approved the literary and financial reports for the year 2022, as well as the work program for the period between 2023 and 2025, adopting some recommendations.

The council’s work was concluded by reciting the telegram of allegiance to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support.