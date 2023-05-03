The administrative judiciary isolates the head of the Bouznika group

Hespress from Casablanca

The Administrative Court in Casablanca ruled, shortly before Wednesday, to dismiss Mohamed Karimine, head of the Council of the Territorial Community of Bouznika.

And the commission, headed by Chancellor Majid Tawfiq, decided, after introducing the file to the deliberation, to pronounce the ruling, based on the request made by the worker of the Benslimane region, who belongs to the city of Bouznika for his territorial influence, to remove Karimin from membership and the position of president of the group with the legal implications of that ruling with Expedited access.

And the international authorities in Benslimane decided to arrest the aforementioned head of the council within the framework of activating the requirements of the Organizational Law for Groups 113.14, especially Article 64 thereof; This is based on a set of violations that have been recorded, mainly in conflicts of interest and breaches in construction.

The Council of the Territorial Community of the city of Bouznika faces many complaints, which were referred to the judiciary, as the Public Prosecution Office of the Court of Appeal in Casablanca opened an investigation into the charges against it; Chief among them is the suspicion of manipulation in the file of the delegated measure contract in the cleaning sector with the “Ozone” company, owned by Abdel Aziz Al-Badrawi.

Hespress electronic newspaper learned that the National Brigade of the Judicial Police in Casablanca has begun to investigate this case by listening to the complainants, pending the hearing of the independent parliamentarian Mohamed Karimin.