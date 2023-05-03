The adorable video of a tiger cub turned wildlife photographer’s assistant has been viewed by 13 million people on Twitter

A tiger cub turned wildlife photographer’s assistant

This adorable video on Twitter 13 Millions of people watched

Hyderabad: 03/May

(Sahar News / Social Media Desk)

On various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and Twitter, it is envious to see the treatment of wild animals in addition to pets. Because every other day, an atmosphere of fear is being created by such incidents that a few groups in the name of religion. But they are turning into beasts!

As humans continue to grow into beasts, these speechless animals have taken over the human legacy. The fascinating and surprising videos of dogs, cats, birds and other wild birds are a lesson to such humanoid beasts who are merely religious in their hatred. Because of this, they kill people under one or the other pretext, and while celebrating this murder, they take videos and make them viral on social media. Is.

According to Neda Fazli؎

Many men are turning into beasts

The disease is old, there should be a new treatment for it

For the past few days, a charming video has gone viral on social media, especially Instagram and Twitter. In it, a photographer can be seen lying in the desert taking pictures with his camera, and a beautiful tiger cub is also with him. Who is looking at both the camera and the photographer with silence. The viewers of this video are amazed and praising the photographer and this lion cub. There are many social media users who are also criticizing this picture and video that It is not right to enslave lions.

” Peta Pixel Peta Pixel# “According to Dajamal Hadj Aisa #Djamel Hadj Aissa is a freelance photojournalist and passionate wildlife photographer Ghardaia# Based in I. On his Instagram and Facebook account, he shares beautiful pictures that he has taken of various wild animals, birds, snakes and reptiles.

First time to Djamaal Hadj Photographer 15 He became interested in photography at the age of 18 when a photographer friend of his father gave him a camera as a gift. 2010 Djamal also worked as a press photographer for several decades before turning to wildlife photography in the mid-1990s and turning his attention to personal passion projects.

February 21 Ko Dajamal on his Instagram handle and February 24 had posted a very beautiful and heartwarming photo on his Facebook page. Later February 28 He posted one related to the same picture 16 The second video was also posted on his Instagram handle. However, now Djamaal Hadj himself is surprised to see that his video and picture have gone viral on social media after two months.

In this picture and video, it can be seen that in a desert area, Djamaal Hadj is busy taking photos by placing his camera, a small chair and a camera stand, and a beautiful tiger cub is sitting next to him. This scene is worth seeing that sometimes Djamal looks at the lion cub while smiling and sometimes the lion cub looks at him silently. Stay.!!

The Epoch Times revealed that Djamal Hadaj is a member of a prominent Algerian family that established the first private zoo in the North African country and that the family currently 6 In different cities 6 Owners of zoos.

According to Djamaal Hadj, the one seen in this video/photo is a “tiger (Babar) female”, which he took with him on his travels, which was born in the backyard of his house. After it went viral, Djamal told The Epoch Times that it was the first time he had ever had that opportunity, “that lioness sitting on my little chair and watching what I was doing,” Djamal told The Epoch Times. “My nephew Faisal took pictures and videos of us in this incredible moment. Social media users are loving this picture and video seeing our position and us in the same direction.

After sharing this photo on social media, many social media users expressed doubts in their comments and wrote that this is not a real photo but a fake one. After that, photographer Djamaal Hadj, in order to clear their doubt, took his picture. Dear friend posted a video of herself with this female lion cub.

Djamal now plans to further his career as a photographer. He plans to serve as a foreign representative for an international agency or media outlet to further his continued love for wildlife photography and generate income. Sources should also be created.

What is noteworthy here is that when Djamaal Hadj posted this picture and video of himself on his Facebook and Instagram account, he did not get as many likes, views and comments as he deserved, but the personalities and wildlife organizations who posted it. He posted the picture and video and got millions of views, likes and comments. Which is amazing. Djamaal has a Twitter handle but he has locked it. But he tweeted this picture in large numbers tagging him. has received millions of likes and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Djamel Hadj Aissa (@djamel_hadj_aissa_photography)

This of Djamaal Hadj with the lioness 16 seconds Video of Animal Being Bros https://twitter.com/AnimalBeingBro5 It has been tweeted on May 1 from the Twitter handle named 13 million (ten million 30 More than 100,000 people have seen it. And more than 2 Millions of Twitter users have liked this video.

The photographer’s assistant pic.twitter.com/q9cOlDgMfK — Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) May 1, 2023

While on behalf of Djamaal Hadj himself 24 This video, which was posted on his Facebook page in February, has been seen by 100,000 social media users and only on Instagram. 15,200 Users have viewed and 2500 have commented.

The post Tiger cub becomes wildlife photographer’s assistant, 13 million people watched the adorable video on Twitter appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

