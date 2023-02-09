File photo of House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul. (DOMINICK REUTER/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 08, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting reported comprehensively) Although the spy balloon incident brought US-China relations to a freezing point again, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (Michael McCaul) still said, He plans to lead a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan this spring.

“I think it’s important to show China (the CCP) that we support Taiwan as a deterrent. I think it’s important to do that,” McCall said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg (link).

The itinerary and membership remain uncertain, but the trip could take place during the U.S. Congress recess in April, a person familiar with the matter said. A lawmaker who has been in contact with McCall said he has begun discussions with some House Democrats about joining the trip.

McCall also said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to visit Taiwan later this year or next year. McCall said that if McCarthy visits Taiwan, he also intends to join the speaker’s delegation.

The recent uproar over the Chinese spy balloon flying over the North American continent caused U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his planned visit to China.

Three days ago, the Biden administration shot down a spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean. Beijing has criticized the U.S. for overreacting, which has once again strained U.S.-China relations.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Beijing rejected a U.S. request for a phone call from the secretary of defense after the balloon was shot down.

China has repeatedly stated that it will not hesitate to use force to unify the island. In recent years, the CCP has stepped up its military intimidation across the Taiwan Strait in response to visits by US officials to Taiwan.

McCall had pushed the Biden administration to implement stronger export controls and cut off the CCP from critical technologies. He was also one of the main supporters of what became known as the CHIPS Act.

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on February 1, McCall also stated that he planned to visit Taiwan in April.

At the time, he did not specify plans or dates for the visit, but criticized Beijing’s military action against former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“I know that when Speaker Pelosi visited, they fired missiles over the island of Taiwan, they invaded Taiwan’s airspace and waters. I think that was very inappropriate behavior, or that the CCP was very, very inappropriate, aggressive, Hostile and aggressive behavior,” McCall said. (learn more)

On Tuesday (7th), McCarthy’s office declined to comment on his travel plans, nor did it provide any update on whether the speaker was planning a trip to Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Jan. 30 that Beijing urged the speaker of the House of Representatives last month not to visit Taiwan and to “abide by the one-China principle.”

Last week, McCarthy responded to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s comments: “I don’t think the Chinese Communist Party is qualified to tell me where to go at any time and on any occasion.” (Read more)

When Pelosi visited Taiwan last year, McCarthy said that he hoped to lead a bipartisan delegation of congressmen to Taiwan as speaker.

Bloomberg pointed out that after the Republican Party became a majority in the House of Representatives, it has made dealing with the threat of the CCP an important agenda for them, and formed a bipartisan special committee to study the matter.

This week, the House Financial Services Committee plans to introduce a bill that would bar Chinese officials from the U.S. banking system if Taiwan is threatened.

On January 17 this year, Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana also visited Taiwan. Todd Young, the first U.S. lawmaker to visit Taiwan this year, encouraged McCarthy and every other member of Congress to visit the island. In an interview, he mentioned that the Chinese authorities had asked him to cancel the visit.

“The worst thing we can do is hold back,” Yang said. “That’s a sign of weakness. We need to move in the other direction.”

According to Bloomberg statistics, at least 37 U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan last year, the most in 10 years.

Responsible Editor: Ye Ziwei#