The age of the lazy

I never thought that at this time in my life, when I round the final curve of the route, the future would come upon us and I would have to witness it or, as I am doing at this moment with my own fingers, I would try to describe it on a keyboard and my own voice in front of a microphone. I was not able to imagine that future. It is a moment of shock, like when humanity began to use the pocket watch or they did the same with gunpowder or they invented the wheel.

All those who have dared to make a discovery that has removed our structures have been motivated by the same thing that today stirs our guts with AI: winning the battle against time. Searching the infinity of an equation or trying to diagnose a disease as quickly and completely as possible is achieved with Artificial Intelligence.

Three years ago they could last up to five or ten years investigating. Now, with this wonderful new tool, they do it in less than an hour. That means that we have come a long way, but as the first spectators of the wheel or gunpowder would think, many human beings are going to be left without a job.

They are going to make everything so easy for us that, as Nico, my distant genius disciple, told me, we have entered the age of lazy people, not the AI. This thing can perfectly replace me in my job, imitating me and even polishing me.

Art will be the object not of someone who imagines it or performs it in a novel, a painting or a symphony, but of an AI well fed with data and knowledge by those who own it. But, in the same way, we will begin to mistrust whether the person who writes or paints or sings is the true author or has emerged as a product of the immeasurable AI.

Soon, then, and I hope I no longer live, nobody will trust anyone, everything will be invented by the AI ​​and we will have gone ahead to try to escape the future that came upon us like when one falls and crushes the closet that we wanted to open.

