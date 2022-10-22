Home News The agenda of the Meloni government: immediately Dl bills and maneuver, unknown debt
The agenda of the Meloni government: immediately Dl bills and maneuver, unknown debt

The agenda of the Meloni government: immediately Dl bills and maneuver, unknown debt

S&P Global Ratings also chooses the path of waiting and, like Moody’s, avoids changes to the rating of Italian government bonds, which therefore remains anchored to triple B with a stable outlook (lowered from positive at the end of July).
All the big ratings have already expressed their fears in recent weeks, forecasting a negative growth in 2023 (for S&P it will be -0.1% in the base scenario, for Fitch -0.7%) and above all underlining the related risks to a slowdown in the PNRR that FdI had said it wanted to modify during the electoral campaign. “A revision of the NRP would cause severe delays and uncertainties about the economic outlook,” warned S&P. S.

In the hours in which the premier in pectore concluded the ministerial puzzle and received from the Quirinale the task of forming the government, our ten-year BTp continued to record yields just under 4.8% (the closing was at 4.77% ).
In the Treasury’s most up-to-date calculations, the average cost of issuing government bonds this year came in at 1.47%, nearly 15 times above the all-time low of 0.1% in 2021.

THE TREND OF THE PUBLIC DEBT

The whole picture then hangs on the unknowns of war and energy crisis, on which, however, the success of Mario Draghi’s last night battle at the European council on the price of gas is marked. An important success also for the operational debut of the Meloni government: based on the double appointment of the anti-crisis decree and maneuver.

More than the decree, which will once again be based on the tax excess to extend the Aid-ter measures, the real question is the maneuver.

Who will have to find a way to continue supporting the economy without stopping the debt reduction process. In his race to complete the public finance system for the budget law in a couple of weeks, the new Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti it will therefore have to fix its gaze on that “debt sustainability” which is the heart of community bonds, is the essential clause for the activation of the ECB anti-spread shield and above all it is the indispensable condition for not ending up in a hurry as shown. Liz Truss’s London meteor.

