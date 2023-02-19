Starting Monday, February 20 Vice President Francia Márquez will arrive in Buenaventurathis in order to lead the meeting called Economies for Life in which the objective will be to share interactively the successes, challenges and perspectives of productive enterprises in Colombia and the consolidation of strategic alliances in terms of international trade.

In the middle of the event, Márquez will receive the Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iwealawith whom commercial relations between Colombia and several countries of the world will be considered.

The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is born in Ogwashi Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria and has become the first woman to lead the WTO and the first Director-General from Africa. She is a global finance expert, economist, and international development professional with more than 30 years of work experience in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. She strongly believes in the ability of trade to lift developing countries out of poverty and help them achieve strong economic growth and sustainable development. This woman will be the main guest with whom it is expected to strengthen commercial relations for the economic transformation that Colombia and the world need.

“I was fortunate to personally meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on my recent visit to Geneva, Switzerland, during the installation of the first permanent forum for people of African descent at the UN. She is a woman of Nigerian origin who is now the director of the World Trade Organization. That day I invited her to Colombia to show her our initiatives in trade and the environment and she accepted, so this February 20 we will be with her in Buenaventura. We are going to talk about the situation of small and medium-sized companies, the inclusion of the most vulnerable in national and international trade and sustainable development.” The vice president stated.

Agenda of Francia Márquez in Buenaventura:

From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will have 3 key moments:

1). “Breakfast together with enterprising and innovative women”.

2). “Interactive meeting with Mipymes, Chambers of Commerce, sectors of sustainable tourism, Solidarity Economy, Circular Economy, Renewable Energies, and Artisanal Fishing” which will be held at the Hotel Estación (Buenaventura) and, finally.

3). A public discussion on “WTO Reflections, Colombia and the world”, at the Comfenalco Auditorium, located at Carrera 4 No. 4 -28 (Buenaventura).